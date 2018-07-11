Transfer rumor roundup: Shaqiri to Liverpool, Seri to Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xherdan Shaqiri is closing in on a move to Liverpool from Stoke City.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Swiss winger is believed to have a release clause of $17.2 million and after Stoke were relegated from the Premier League in 2017/18 he has already stated he has no desire to play in England’s second-tier.

Shaqiri, 26, joined the Potters in 2015 from Inter Milan and has scored 15 goals in 85 Premier League appearances, including eight last season as he led their offense.

Do Liverpool need another pacey winger? Probably not. But Shaqiri’s flexibility to play across the frontline and also the price he’s available at provides Jurgen Klopp with a very good deal. Shaqiri could easily come in for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane and offer very similar qualities.

Would Shaqiri start every game at Liverpool? Probably not. But working him into their rotation for the UEFA Champions League and domestic cup games makes perfect sense. With Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings unlikely to hang around at Liverpool much longer, Shaqiri heading to Anfield makes sense for everyone involved.

It appears that Premier League new boys Fulham are now the frontrunners to sign Jean Seri from Nice.

The Ivory Coast midfielder came close to joining Barcelona last summer and has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Cottagers are said to have agreed a $24 million fee with Nice.

Reports in Italy state that Seri, who has a $45 million release clause in his contract which runs out next week, is still wanted by the likes of Napoli and Borussia Dortmund but he is in London trying to finalize his move to the Premier League.

Fulham’s midfield duo of Tom Cairney and Stefan Johansen was a big reason behind their promotion back to the PL via the playoffs last season and Slavisa Jokanovic believes in possession-based play. Seri’s box-to-box abilities (he scored twice and had five assists in Ligue 1 last season) and calmness on the ball mean he would be a great fit for Fulham.

If the Cottagers manage to pull this deal off it would be a major coup.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports