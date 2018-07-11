VIDEO: 10,000 England fans in Moscow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England’s fans haven’t been traveling to Russia in huge numbers throughout the 2018 World Cup but this is different.

With the Three Lions reaching their first World Cup semifinal since 1990 and just the third in their history, it is estimated that over 10,000 England supporters are now in Moscow for their clash with Croatia at 2 p.m. ET.

Take a look at the videos and photos below to get a feel for the atmosphere building in Russia’s capital city as England’s fans hopped on any flight they could to make it to Moscow for the semifinal as they hope to remain until Sunday’s final.

England in Moscow today.. “Harry Maguire, your defence is terrified” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏🏼 (@thecasualultra) pic.twitter.com/prkvbnuLyq — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) July 11, 2018

Moscow has seen nothing like this! Some England fans have their own distinctive form of celebrations… #moshpit pic.twitter.com/a1hQLQWSal — Stuart Webb (@Worldwidewebb1) July 11, 2018

Atmosphere building here in Red Square, Moscow as Croatia & England fans gather in same bar. All good natured pic.twitter.com/DmE9PqUoHr — Dan Roan (@danroan) July 11, 2018

