WATCH: Croatia v England, World Cup semifinal

This is it.

Croatia and England face off in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday (kick off 2 p.m. ET) for a place in the 2018 World Cup final against France.

The Three Lions are playing in just their third World Cup semifinal in history, while Croatia have only reached this stage once before, back in 1998 as they lost to eventual winners France.

England’s youngsters have united their nation as Gareth Southgate and his players have already exceeded expectations but hopes of replicating the feat of their 1966 World Cup winning heroes are now in focus.

TEAM NEWS // #CROENG Here are the Starting XIs for tonight's semi-final…#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/28C4ZvnP8x — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018

You can watch the semifinal by clicking on the link below, while we will have analysis and reaction from the semifinal right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

2018 World Cup schedule – Wednesday, July 11

Semifinal

Croatia vs. England; Moscow (Luzhniki) — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

