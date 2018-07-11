WATCH: Ivan Perisic brings Croatia level with England

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ivan Perisic has given Croatia new life with a 68th minute goal at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

England led 1-0 on Kieran Trippier‘s terrific first half free kick, but Vatreni leveled the score through its Inter Milan midfielder.

Sime Vrsaljko had some time to work when Dele Alli gave him space to send a cross into the box, and Perisic worked past Trippier and leapt to knife a high kick home before a stooping Kyle Walker could head it clear.

Perisic cut a shot off the far post, then Jordan Pickford gathered Ante Rebic’s rebound effort.

