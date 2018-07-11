VIDEO: Mandzukic puts Croatia ahead in extra time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mario Mandzukic picked up a date with the World Cup Final, and it looks like the trophy is not coming home.

Juventus’ towering striker seemed due for a big moment, and they hardly get bigger than this.

Ivan Perisic, who scored Croatia’s equalizer, won a 50-50 ball with Kieran Trippier, who scored England’s opener, and the ball popped out of the reach of Kyle Walker.

Mandzukic cut past the mark of John Stones, and squeezed a shot beyond the reach of Jordan Pickford.

#MundialTelemundo Madzukic aprovecha un error de los centrales y hace estallar el estadio Luzhniki #CRO 2-1 #ENG pic.twitter.com/tzdhi1Gh6O — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

