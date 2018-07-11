Wow, these photos inside the Croatian match-winning goal celebration

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What do you need to do to get mere feet from pure glee?

Ask Yuri Cortez.

[ MORE: Tyler Adams to Bundesliga? ]

The AFP photographer was the artist at the bottom of Croatia’s goal celebration, as Mario Mandzukic made history with a match-winning World Cup semifinal goal on Wednesday in Moscow.

Now we can see the pay-off that comes with hitting the deck for your work, as Cortez caught these A-plus images of Mandzukic as he coms to terms with furthering his status as a Croatian hero.

Amazing stuff, Mr. Cortez.

This is what it looks like when you get mobbed by celebrating Croatian players #WorldCup

📷 @YuriYurisky pic.twitter.com/5WWgrNgXXQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 11, 2018

Cortez even got a shot of Mandzukic realizing there was a man to help up from the ground!

