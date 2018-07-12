Columbus adds Mullins in bid to strengthen playoff stock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mullins has dropped down the DC United depth chart, and that’s just where Columbus was happy to see him.

Gregg Berhalter and the Crew have scooped up the two-time MAC Hermann Trophy winner as the best college player, sending $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to the Black-and-Red.

DC has added Wayne Rooney in addition to Jamaican striker Darren Mattocks.

Mullins, 26, is yet to score this season but has 23 goals and nine assists in five-and-a-half seasons between New England, New York City FC, and DC.

He made just two starts amongst his 10 league appearances this season.

It’s a clever scoop for Columbus, who is trading a league-allocated asset for a regular contributor to MLS score sheets and can produce like Will Bruin with more opportunities.

