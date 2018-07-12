Emery insists Ramsey a key piece, wants contract situation resolved

While he’s nowhere near the high-profile superstar that Alexis Sanchez was for Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey presently finds himself in the exact same position in which his former Chilean teammate sat this time last year: fewer than 12 months remaining on his contract, and unsure where he would be playing in a year’s time.
It can be argued that Arsene Wenger and Co., completely botched Sanchez’s contract and eventual transfer saga — the Gunners got Henrikh Mkhitaryan when Sanchez left for Manchester United — and Wenger’s replacement, Unai Emery, is keen to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself on his watch — quotes from the Guardian:
“I am very happy with him. Every training is with the ambition I want, working with quality and the competitive spirit I want. I want to work with him. His future is a question for the player and club. I said to Ivan, Raul and Sven [Gazidis, Sanllehí and Mislintat, the collective dealing with contracts and transfers] he’s an important player for me.”
Emery has also offered up some insight into his conversation with another former Arsenal player, Jack Wilshere, while prompted the longtime Gunners midfielder to leave the club this summer and sign for West Ham United on a free transfer.
“It was a very good conversation very directly together. I explained to him my opinion and how I wanted to create the team and could not be sure to say to him he is going to play into the XI. He explained to me the decision is not easy for him but he wanted to chose the best option for him. I know this player is important for the supporters and grew up here in Arsenal, but I don’t give him one position in the starting XI and for that he chose to leave. I also respect this.”