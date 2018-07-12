Mourinho: England needs to keep coaches for next World Cup

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is operating as a pundit for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, but saved any biting thoughts for either of Wednesday’s semifinalists for another time.
Mourinho of course praised Croatia for its run to the final, where Vatreni will meet France on Sunday.
“It’s a great achievement for a country where the league is a minor league and the majority of the players don’t player in Croatia but abroad,” Mourinho said. “As I know, when you work abroad, you feel your country in a different way.”
The Croatian First Football League ranks 11th in UEFA coefficient, between Iceland and the Netherlands.
As for England, the Portuguese manager heaped praise on the Three Lions.
He says the side is primed to move forward and continue its growth, and was sure to toss in some fond words for his former Chelsea assistant Steve Holland.
“It’s a young team, the majority of the players will play in the next World Cup with more experience at club level,” Mourinho said. “If I was in charge of the FA there would be no doubt that I would keep Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland in their jobs and give them the chance to take the team to the next Euros and the next World Cup.”
Not exactly going out on a limb there, though England’s managerial spot has neither been stable nor particularly hot in some time. Roy Hodgson and Sven-Goran Eriksson each worked three major tournaments, but Steve McClaren and Fabio Capello were both one-and-done.
Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for $42 million.
That was the value of the defender’s release clause, and his new one has jumped up a bit.
Barca is slapping a $350 million release clause on the 23-year-old French center back, who spent a year-and-a-half with Sevilla after moving from Nancy.
Lenglet has been capped by France at every level from U-16 to U-21, and played the most amount of minutes (3002) in league play for Sevilla last season.
It’s Barcelona’s second $40-million plus move this week, as its capture of Gremio’s Arthur could reach as high as $47 million.
Lenglet joins a Barca corps of backs which includes countryman Samuel Umtiti as well as Gerard Pique, Yerry Mina, and Marlon Santos.
Multiple reports say Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte, ending a tumultuous year at Stamford Bridge.
Conte led Chelsea back to a Premier League title in 2016-17, but this season was rife with acrimony.
The Londoners are expected to appoint ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as Conte’s replacement.
Chelsea won the FA Cup this season, but finished five points back of the Top Four in league play. The Blues fell to Barcelona in the Champions League’s Round of 16.
Conte was vocal about his desire for player signings before last season, and it seemed unhappy marriage from very early in the campaign.
Kenedy is returning to Newcastle United.
The Chelsea man will take a second loan season with Rafa Benitez after making a strong impression on Tyneside in the second half of the 2017-18 season.
The Magpies will have the option to buy Kenedy.
The Brazilian left-sided man can play virtually any field position besides center back, and scored two goals with two assists for the Magpies last season.
“I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.
Meanwhile, Mikel Merino‘s whirlwind time at St. James’ Park is done after just one season.
Newcastle is selling the Spaniard to Real Sociedad. Merino burst onto the scene on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the Magpies quickly exercised an option to buy the silky midfielder.
But Merino dropped down the depth chart, making just two starts after New Year’s Day.
TOKYO (AP) Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.
The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.
“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”
Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.
Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.
Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.