Real Madrid categorically denies any Neymar interest

By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
Real Madrid has looked to shut down any speculation regarding their reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Spanish club released a statement on Friday to categorically reject any of these reports, shutting down any moves for the former Barcelona winger.

“In the face of the constant reports linking PSG’s Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C.F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player,” Madrid said in a statement released on Friday afternoon. “The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance.”

Reports of Real Madrid’s interest in Neymar throughout the Spanish media of late had intensified, with Marca reporting earlier on Friday that Real Madrid had sent an “emissary” to meet with Neymar’s agent – who happens to also be his father. There have also been reports throughout Europe in the last 24 hours that PSG was set to offer Neymar a significant raise over his already exorbitant contract to fend off interest from the Spanish giants.

Neymar was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in Brazil’s stunning defeat at the hands of semifinalists Belgium, and left Russia with mixed results. He was a dangerous attacking player for the entirety of Brazil’s run through the tournament, but also reinforced his reputation as a serial flopper with several embarrassing moments.

Liverpool completes signing of Xherdan Shaqiri

By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has his third signing of the 2018 summer transfer window as Liverpool completed the financially sound transfer of Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri, following Switzerland’s elimination from the 2018 World Cup, the Reds announced Friday.

Switzerland didn’t impress in the World Cup, finding a quick exit in the Round of 16 to Sweden, but Shaqiri was one of the bright spots for his national side, scoring a late winner in a critical group stage victory over Serbia and proving dangerous on the flanks cutting inside.

According to reports, Liverpool paid $17 million for Shaqiri, who follows Naby Kieta and Fabinho in the Anfield doors this summer. The 26-year-old spent three seasons at Stoke City, making 92 appearances across all competitions and scoring 15 goals while assisting 15 others. However, with Stoke City relegated, that activated a $17 million release clause which Liverpool was happy to activate.

Shaqiri said he’s wanted this move for some time. “I’m really glad and happy to be here,” he told the official Liverpool website. “As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Shaqiri has plenty of competition for a starting spot at Liverpool. For starters, he plays on the same side as star Mohamed Salah who lit the Premier League on fire last season with his electric pace and vision both on and off the ball. With Sadio Mane equally entrenched on the other side, Shaqiri will have his work cut out for him. However, he adds important depth to a squad that seemed too heavily reliant on Salah and Mane last season, and with both players participating in the 2018 World Cup this summer, depth will be key to avoid overly tired legs or serious injury.

Shaqiri had “offers all across Europe” according to the Liverpool Echo, but the former Bayern Munich attacker chose to stay in the Premier League and move forward with the Reds.

France vs. Croatia presents scrumptious tactical World Cup chess match

By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
The World Cup final is nearly here, and with that, a look at the tactical proficiencies of each side is at hand.

France has done just enough to sneak by every opponent thus far, earning all but one of their five wins to this point by one goal. However, they come into the final against Croatia as heavy favorites thanks to a star-studded lineup that has performed on multiple levels thus far in Russia.

Didier Deschamps has to this point stuck with a standard 4-5-1 formation that allows the team to stay compact defensively,  control the midfield and pick chances up front. Kylian Mbappe has been given the flexibility to take players on down the right and find teammates in the middle. Against Belgium, France was comfortable to concede 64% possession to the opponents and allow Mbappe to create chances for the other attackers.

This presents a different challenge for Croatian boss Zlatko Dalic than he faced against England, when Croatia stretched Gareth Southgate‘s midfield with quality full-back play. That won’t work as well against the 4-3-3, meaning Sime Vrsaljko and Ivan Strinic will have to stay home. It will be interesting to see if Deschamps continues to deploy Blaise Matuidi on the right to defend Ante Rebic and look to pummel Vrsaljko, or if he will change things up and bring on Ousmane Dembele to pin Vrsaljko back with his pace and technical abilities. Matuidi appeared to suffer a significant head injury in the semifinal against Belgium, but reports say he is still in contention to play on Sunday.

France’s unbalanced setup with Matuidi on one side and Mbappe on the other has done the job so far, but it has presented some problems as well. For one, it has exposed right-back Benjamin Pavard at times, who has held his own for the most part but occasionally looked overwhelmed. In addition, on the other side of the back line, Lucas Hernandez has been sensational defending the left, but his attacking presence is minimal, and aside from a quality cross or two, his defensive mindset along with Matuidi’s lumbering style leaves France incredible lopsided. That means Vrsaljko and Rebic could potentially see a lot of the ball again, stretching France’s midfield the same way it did England’s.

Another problem for France could be that Antoine Griezmann hasn’t looked entirely comfortable sitting behind Olivier Giroud, and has performed in spots this World Cup, with two of his three goals this tournament coming from the penalty spot.

However, all problems are minimized when a team has N'Golo Kante marauding through the middle of the pitch. Kante’s presence gives France a huge leg up on shutting down Croatia’s strongest midfield duo of Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric. The latter especially has starred under the bright Russian lights this summer, and has especially roared loudest in the second half of matches when given more freedom to push forward. Modric has shown a desire to get forward and make a difference, unless he’s tasked with marshalling the midfield with Rakitic. For the most part, the presence of defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has had a notable impact on Modric’s proficiency pushing forward on the ball. In the 90 minutes or so Brozovic has been on the bench – the first hour of the group opener against Nigeria and the first half of their quarterfinal matchup against Russia – Modric was noticeably hesitant moving into attacking positions. Expect Brozovic to start so Croatia can hope to match the French midfield wall of Kante and Paul Pogba, leaving Modric and Rakitic to try and stretch Kante into double duty.

The final key tactical battle will be in the French penalty area. It pits poacher extraordinaire Mario Mandzukic against aerially sound defenders Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane. In the semifinal, Belgium pummeled the French penalty area with a whopping 26 crosses, only five of which met its mark – four of which came either at or outside the penalty spot. Croatia’s approach against England was similar, subjecting the Three Lions defense to the soccer equivalent of an artillery bombardment, attempting 40 crosses in their semifinal meeting. Only three of those were successful, but one assisted Ivan Perisic’s 60th minute equalizer.

All eyes will be on N’Golo Kante in his high-profile midfield battle against Modric and Perisic, but there is plenty more for Didier Deschamps to contend with. France will have its hands full with deserving finalists Croatia, and the chess match that will ensue in Moscow on Sunday will be nothing short of fascinating.

Projected World Cup final lineups

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
With less than 48 hours to go until the 2018 World Cup final, the focus is switching to who will line up for France and Croatia in Moscow with the biggest prize in world soccer on the line.

Both Didier Deschamps and Zlatko Dalic have fielded very settled teams throughout this competition and after gruelling runs to the final, both look set to leave their teams as settled as possible. Dalic will go with his “golden generation” as they’re almost at the end of their international careers, while Deschamps will put faith in his young squad to get them over the line.

Croatia have a few more injury problems than France with Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Strinic coming off in the semifinal win against England with knocks, while Blaise Matuidi is expected to recover.

Below we project the starting lineup for both teams and provide some analysis as to why Messrs Deschamps and Dalic will choose these 11 players.

France (4-3-2-1 formation)

—– Lloris —–

—- Pavard —- Varane —- Umtiti —- Lucas —-

—- Pogba —- Kante —- Matuidi —-

—– Griezmann —– Mbappe —–

—– Giroud —–

France have a very settled back four as young full backs Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez have been revelations at this tournament, plus Hugo Lloris is well and truly back to his best. The midfield trio picks itself, as long as Matudi is fit, as Tolisso is ready to come in if the PSG midfielder doesn’t recover from his knock against Belgium. Up top Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will look to wreck havoc underneath targetman Olivier Giroud, with Ousmane Dembele ready to come off the bench when needed.

Croatia (4-3-3 formation)

—– Subasic —–

—- Vrsaljko —- Lovren —- Vida —- Strinic —-

—- Modric —- Brozovic —- Rakitic —-

—- Rebic —- Mandzukic —- Perisic —-

Following Sime Vrsaljko’s incredible recovery from injury to face England, Dalic’s two main injury concerns are Mandzukic and Strinic who both limped off in the semifinal. Lovren and Vida have been solid at center back, while the midfield has stolen the show for Croatia. Yes, we all know and love Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic for their silky passing and incredible workrate (Modric has covered 63 km during the tournament, more than any other player) but Marcelo Brozovic has been brilliant in winning the ball back and feeding his midfield partners. Up top Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic have worked tirelessly out wide and Mandzukic should be fit to lead the line after his game-winner against England. If he isn’t, expect Andrej Kramaric to come in with the Hoffenheim forward a handy attacking option off the bench too.

FIFA may expand 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
There is still a very real possibility that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will see 48 teams take part for the first time in history.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Friday ahead of the 2018 World Cup final, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that the World Cup could be expanded and talks are planned.

The tournament was scheduled to only have 32 teams with the field to be expanded to 48 teams for the first time for the 2026 World Cup joint-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada. But talks around adding an extra 16 teams continue, even though Qatar wants it to remain at 32 teams as they’ve only built eight host stadiums so far.

“In the coming months, we will meet with them and adopt a decision. For the moment, it will be played with 32 teams and the distribution of spots will remain as they are,” Infantino said. “First we will discuss with the Qataris and then with the FIFA Council and stakeholders and decide calmly what the decision is. For the moment, we have a World Cup with 32 teams.”

Infantino also confirmed that the tournament, which will be played in the Middle East for the first time, will kick off on Nov. 21 and end on Dec. 18. The official dates for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were reiterated by Infantino after initially being released three years ago.

“The dates for the World Cup are set. It will played in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022,” Infantino said. “The leagues are all aware and they will have to adapt their calendars as a consequence. In the end it is the right decision. It cannot be played in June and July and in November and December the players are very well prepared because it is almost the beginning of the season.”

These dates had been previously stated as it was agreed that the World Cup would be moved from June/July to November/December to coincide with the extreme weather conditions in Qatar in the summer months.

With the domestic seasons in Europe set to adapt their schedule for the tournament, there is also the small matter of Major League Soccer having to squeeze in its own playoff games into a much smaller window for the 2022 season.

On top of that, in the U.S. sporting sphere it will be a busy, crowded place in November/December as the World Cup games will compete with college football, the NFL, NHL and NBA for air-time.