Chelsea reveal new manager Sarri, midfielder Jorginho

It had been an intriguing summer for the Blues in the midst of an exciting World Cup, but the Stamford Bridge side has completed two major moves, including a new manager.

On Saturday, Chelsea announced the additions of manager Maurizio Sarri and midfielder Jorginho, both of whom join the London side from Serie A giants Napoli.

Sarri replaces outgoing coach Antonio Conte, who was sacked earlier in the week after just two seasons with the Blues.

“I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action,” Sarri said following the appointment.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.”

On the transfer front, Jorginho becomes the first addition for Chelsea this summer, as the club likely waited to sort out the Conte situation prior to signing any new players.

In five seasons with Napoli, Jorginho made 160 appearances in all competitions, while also working his way into the Italian national side as a regular.