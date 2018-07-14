More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea reveal new manager Sarri, midfielder Jorginho

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 9:07 AM EDT
It had been an intriguing summer for the Blues in the midst of an exciting World Cup, but the Stamford Bridge side has completed two major moves, including a new manager.

On Saturday, Chelsea announced the additions of manager Maurizio Sarri and midfielder Jorginho, both of whom join the London side from Serie A giants Napoli.

Sarri replaces outgoing coach Antonio Conte, who was sacked earlier in the week after just two seasons with the Blues.

“I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action,” Sarri said following the appointment.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.”

On the transfer front, Jorginho becomes the first addition for Chelsea this summer, as the club likely waited to sort out the Conte situation prior to signing any new players.

In five seasons with Napoli, Jorginho made 160 appearances in all competitions, while also working his way into the Italian national side as a regular.

Belgium tops England to finish third at World Cup

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Belgium topped England, 2-0, in Saturday’s third-place match in Saint Petersburg behind goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

The finish for Belgium marks their best-ever performance at a World Cup, after having previously finished fourth in 1986.

It took just four minutes for the Red Devils to go out in front, and a quick attack led by Romelu Lukaku guided Roberto Martinez’s side into the lead.

The Manchester United striker picked out a brilliant through ball to Nacer Chadli down the wing, before playing in a timely cross to Meunier, who slid in for the finish past England keeper Jordan Pickford.

Eden Hazard capped off the victory for the Belgians with a near-post strike in the 83rd minute to ensure his side’s third-place finish.

The early finish brought a bit of life out of the Three Lions, who began to create a number of quality chances of their own.

Harry Kane nearly equalized in the 23rd minute when Raheem Sterling picked out the Tottenham striker, however, his shot missed just wide of the goal.

The Three Lions had their best chance of the match with 20 minutes remaining in the match as Eric Dier found himself in on goal, but his chip past Thibaut Courtois was cleared off the line by Spurs teammate Toby Alderweireld.

Video: Meunier gets Belgium off and running early

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
A sliding finish from the Paris Saint-Germain man has given the Red Devils the lead over England after just four minutes.

Belgium conducted a attacker to perfection when Romelu Lukaku found Nacer Chadli down the left wing following an England turnover.

Chadli’s cross into the run of Thomas Meunier was also timely, with the Paris Saint-Germain player sliding in to push the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the 1-0 lead.

Roberto Firmino expected to miss Liverpool’s U.S. tour

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Liverpool has become a regular in traveling to the United States over the summer, but one of the club’s biggest stars won’t be with the club when the Reds continue that tradition next week.

Brazil international Roberto Firmino will miss the team’s U.S. tour for the International Champions Cup, after playing for his native country at the World Cup, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds will take on PL rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the ICC, following an opening match on July 22 against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

“Bobby will be in for the second camp,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s website. “Then we have the English guys [and] Simon [Mignolet] and Dejan [Lovren] will come another week later. We’ll already be back from France and will have exactly one week to prepare [for] the game. That’s no problem.”

Klopp also suggested that a number of the team’s players still residing at the World Cup, including Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren won’t be back with Liverpool until a week before the Premier League season kicks off.

The Reds will kick off their PL season against West Ham United at Anfield on August 11.

WATCH: World Cup, Belgium v England

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
Before all eyes are drawn to Sunday’s World Cup final, there’s a small matter of playing another match on Saturday as Belgium and England aim to place third in Russia.

With the two European nations having already met in the group stage, albeit with squads largely made up of reserves, the Three Lions will be seeking revenge from their 1-0 defeat in their Group G finale last month.

Both Belgium and England are expected to put out their starters for the encounter, which presents a better indication of which side is superior when at full strength.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Leading England goalscorer Harry Kane will look to build onto his tournament-leading six goals in the Golden Boot race, while Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku sits two goals behind as they enter their final match in Saint Petersburg.

Belgium XI

Courtois, Alderweield, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielmans, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku.

England XI

Pickford, Maguire, Stones Jones, Rose, Trippier, Delph, Dier, Loftus Cheek, Sterling, Kane.

Saturday

Belgium v England, Saint Petersburg — 10 a.m. ET