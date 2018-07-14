Transfer rumor roundup: Pogba to Barca? Madrid wants Neymar

Pro Soccer Talk examines the top transfer stories on Saturday, including a French star possibly on the move to Spain.
Could a strained relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba force to the France international out of Old Trafford this summer?
Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has made his client available as France prepares to play in the World Cup final on Sunday.
The Spanish outlet suggests that Barcelona has come into play, as Pogba seeks a move away from Manchester following various issues with Mourinho.
Barcelona has been linked with a number of central midfielders this summer, including Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante and PSG man Adrian Rabiot, as Andres Iniesta’s exit from the team created a stir up.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move away from Real Madrid has shaken the soccer world, and the UEFA Champions League winners aim to regroup in the Portugal international’s absence, one player continues to be at the top of their wish list.
Neymar appears to be Real’s preferred replacement for Ronaldo, and COPE is reporting that the Brazilian is the only real name that president Florentino Perez would want to sign this summer to fill the void.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe have also had their names thrown into the ring in recent reports, but Real seems keen on bringing superstar Neymar in to keep the club in contention in La Liga and Europe in 2018/19.
Finally, West Ham United appears close to a move for Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, after being linked to the midfielder for several weeks.
Anderson is reportedly in London for a medical, as the Brazilian aims to finalize the deal, which would make him the most-expensive transfer in club history.