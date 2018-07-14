Video: Meunier gets Belgium off and running early

A sliding finish from the Paris Saint-Germain man has given the Red Devils the lead over England after just four minutes.
Belgium conducted a attacker to perfection when Romelu Lukaku found Nacer Chadli down the left wing following an England turnover.
Chadli’s cross into the run of Thomas Meunier was also timely, with the Paris Saint-Germain player sliding in to push the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the 1-0 lead.
Liverpool has become a regular in traveling to the United States over the summer, but one of the club’s biggest stars won’t be with the club when the Reds continue that tradition next week.
Brazil international Roberto Firmino will miss the team’s U.S. tour for the International Champions Cup, after playing for his native country at the World Cup, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds will take on PL rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the ICC, following an opening match on July 22 against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
“Bobby will be in for the second camp,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s website. “Then we have the English guys [and] Simon [Mignolet] and Dejan [Lovren] will come another week later. We’ll already be back from France and will have exactly one week to prepare [for] the game. That’s no problem.”
Klopp also suggested that a number of the team’s players still residing at the World Cup, including Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren won’t be back with Liverpool until a week before the Premier League season kicks off.
The Reds will kick off their PL season against West Ham United at Anfield on August 11.
It had been an intriguing summer for the Blues in the midst of an exciting World Cup, but the Stamford Bridge side has completed two major moves, including a new manager.
On Saturday, Chelsea announced the additions of manager Maurizio Sarri and midfielder Jorginho, both of whom join the London side from Serie A giants Napoli.
Sarri replaces outgoing coach Antonio Conte, who was sacked earlier in the week after just two seasons with the Blues.
“I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action,” Sarri said following the appointment.
“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.”
On the transfer front, Jorginho becomes the first addition for Chelsea this summer, as the club likely waited to sort out the Conte situation prior to signing any new players.
In five seasons with Napoli, Jorginho made 160 appearances in all competitions, while also working his way into the Italian national side as a regular.
Before all eyes are drawn to Sunday’s World Cup final, there’s a small matter of playing another match on Saturday as Belgium and England aim to place third in Russia.
With the two European nations having already met in the group stage, albeit with squads largely made up of reserves, the Three Lions will be seeking revenge from their 1-0 defeat in their Group G finale last month.
Both Belgium and England are expected to put out their starters for the encounter, which presents a better indication of which side is superior when at full strength.
Leading England goalscorer Harry Kane will look to build onto his tournament-leading six goals in the Golden Boot race, while Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku sits two goals behind as they enter their final match in Saint Petersburg.
Belgium XI
Courtois, Alderweield, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielmans, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku.
England XI
Pickford, Maguire, Stones Jones, Rose, Trippier, Delph, Dier, Loftus Cheek, Sterling, Kane.
Saturday
Belgium v England, Saint Petersburg — 10 a.m. ET
Liverpool’s Croatian defender has seen his club reach the Champions League final and his country reach the World Cup final. To him, that means the criticism should come to a halt.
“This feels incredible, especially after everything that was said about us before the game,” said Lovren after the win over England in the World Cup semifinal. “We showed our character. We showed that we deserved to be in the final and people should respect us. Sometimes, the criticism is unfair and people should respect me also.”
Paired with World Cup Best XI contender Domagoj Vida, Lovren and the Croatian defense held England off the board after Kieran Trippier‘s 4th-minute free-kick goal.
“People said I had a difficult season [with Liverpool] but I don’t agree with that,” Lovren told BeIN Sports. “I showed why I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League and now with the national team, and now I’m in the World Cup final.”
”I think people should recognize that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense.”
“This criticism is what gets me more motivated to work harder and prove everyone wrong,” Lovren said. “Everyone. From today, everyone in Croatia and around the world saw we managed to make history. In 20 years’ time, people will remember us, and not just the team from 1998. That is why I am proud, and now we have one game to make people remember us forever.”
Lovren made 29 appearances this season for Liverpool in the Premier League and played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Liverpool’s 13 Champions League matches. He has also started and played in every minute of Croatia’s World Cup adventure, save for their meaningless final group stage match against Iceland. The 29-year-old is set to earn his 46th cap in the World Cup final.
”It’s something we’ll never forget. People are crying in our country,” Lovren added about the win over England to reach the World Cup final. “This is something historical for us. We will never forget this. We beat our record 20 years ago and we had it on our shoulders all the time, this weight I would say and people now will never forget us. Now we have the chance to do something even better and hopefully we can do it.”