Dan Mullan/Getty Images

WATCH: World Cup, Belgium v England

By Matt ReedJul 14, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
Before all eyes are drawn to Sunday’s World Cup final, there’s a small matter of playing another match on Saturday as Belgium and England aim to place third in Russia.

With the two European nations having already met in the group stage, albeit with squads largely made up of reserves, the Three Lions will be seeking revenge from their 1-0 defeat in their Group G finale last month.

Both Belgium and England are expected to put out their starters for the encounter, which presents a better indication of which side is superior when at full strength.

Leading England goalscorer Harry Kane will look to build onto his tournament-leading six goals in the Golden Boot race, while Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku sits two goals behind as they enter their final match in Saint Petersburg.

Belgium XI

Courtois, Alderweield, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielmans, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku.

England XI

Pickford, Maguire, Stones Jones, Rose, Trippier, Delph, Dier, Loftus Cheek, Sterling, Kane.

Saturday

Belgium v England, Saint Petersburg — 10 a.m. ET

Lovren demands respect: “I am one of the best in the world”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 9:16 PM EDT
Liverpool’s Croatian defender has seen his club reach the Champions League final and his country reach the World Cup final. To him, that means the criticism should come to a halt.

“This feels incredible, especially after everything that was said about us before the game,” said Lovren after the win over England in the World Cup semifinal. “We showed our character. We showed that we deserved to be in the final and people should respect us. Sometimes, the criticism is unfair and people should respect me also.”

Paired with World Cup Best XI contender Domagoj Vida, Lovren and the Croatian defense held England off the board after Kieran Trippier‘s 4th-minute free-kick goal.

“People said I had a difficult season [with Liverpool] but I don’t agree with that,” Lovren told BeIN Sports. “I showed why I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League and now with the national team, and now I’m in the World Cup final.”

”I think people should recognize that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense.”

“This criticism is what gets me more motivated to work harder and prove everyone wrong,” Lovren said. “Everyone. From today, everyone in Croatia and around the world saw we managed to make history. In 20 years’ time, people will remember us, and not just the team from 1998. That is why I am proud, and now we have one game to make people remember us forever.”

Lovren made 29 appearances this season for Liverpool in the Premier League and played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Liverpool’s 13 Champions League matches. He has also started and played in every minute of Croatia’s World Cup adventure, save for their meaningless final group stage match against Iceland. The 29-year-old is set to earn his 46th cap in the World Cup final.

”It’s something we’ll never forget. People are crying in our country,” Lovren added about the win over England to reach the World Cup final. “This is something historical for us. We will never forget this. We beat our record 20 years ago and we had it on our shoulders all the time, this weight I would say and people now will never forget us. Now we have the chance to do something even better and hopefully we can do it.”

Report: Daley Blind departs Manchester United, returns to Ajax

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
According to Dutch media giant De Telegraaf, Manchester United defender Daley Blind has departed Old Trafford and returned to Ajax. De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij reports that Blind has signed a four-year deal with the Dutch club and could cost Ajax up to $24.5 million, with $18.7 million guaranteed.

Blind is a product of the famed Ajax youth system, and played for the senior side for four years before moving to Manchester United in the summer of 2014 and became an immediate starter under Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal. He made 141 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, with his versatility allowing him to play at center-back, left-back, or at defensive midfielder.

However, Blind’s role began to decline in the latter stages of 2015 with the arrival of Jose Mourinho, and played sparingly in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. After peaking with 35 appearances in the 2015/16 Premier League season, the 28-year-old made 23 appearances in the 2016/17 season with 20 starts, and then slumped to just seven total Premier League appearances last campaign as Manchester United finished a distant second behind Manchester City in the table.

Ajax has predominantly been a selling club in the past, looking to capitalize off its prolific youth system. However, this summer they have proven contenders in the transfer market, with Blind the club’s fourth signing after Southampton star Dusan Tadic, young Burkina Faso winger Hassane Bande, and former Fulham midfielder Zakaria Labyad. They have balanced that out somewhat with the departure of another talented youngster in 19-year-old Justin Kluivert to AS Roma.

Blind’s transfer fee makes him the incoming transfer record for Ajax, topping then-19-year-old Miralem Sulijmani back in 2008.

World Cup Most Disappointing XI players

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
With the final around the corner, we here at ProSoccerTalk already put together a list of our World Cup Team of the Tournament. With stars like Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and K’Golo Kante headlining the list of players performing at the highest level on the biggest stage, the summer has no doubt proven as exciting as ever.

[ MORE: PST Writers pick their World Cup Best XI ]

However, there’s always another side of the coin. Many top teams disappointed heavily this summer, and with that comes poor individual performances from those expected to have a major impact. This summer has seen players who may have slipped from stardom to obscurity due to age or poor form. So who was the most disappointing? Some of us here put together a starting lineup of players who have underwhelmed compared to expectations.

Teams such as Germany, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina are heavily represented, as are other European nations like Denmark, Switzerland, and Poland who would have expected to perform better given their lofty FIFA rankings. Finally, the African nations will be disappointed to not reach the knockout phase, and make an appearance as a result.

Without further ado, here are some of our Disappointing Teams of the Tournament:

Kyle Bonn (4-3-3 formation)

GK: David De Gea (Spain)
DF: Alba (Spain), Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina), Gerard Pique (Spain), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland)
MF: Sami Khedira (Germany), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Javier Mascherano (Argentina)
FW: Gabriel Jesus (Brazil), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Thomas Muller (Germany)

Matt Reed (3-4-3 formation)

GK: David de Gea
DF: Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Nicolas Otamendi, Gerard Pique
MF: Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Javier Mascherano, Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Mesut Ozil (Germany)
FW: Gabriel Jesus, Timo Werner (Germany), Robert Lewandowski

Daniel Karell (3-4-3 formation)

GK: David de Gea
DF: Gerard Pique, Nicolas Otamendi, Mats Hummels (Germany)
MF: Marco Reus (Germany), Javier Mascherano, Antoine Griezmann (France), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
FW: Neymar (Brazil), Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Nicholas Mendola (4-3-3 formation)

GK: David De Gea (Spain)
DF: Jerome Boateng (Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Sergio Ramos (Spain)
MF: Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Sergej Malinkovic-Savic (Serbia), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
FW: Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Timo Werner (Germany), Raheem Sterling (England)

The goalkeeper is a consensus pick in Manchester United’s David de Gea, who has won countless awards in the Premier League over the last few seasons with the Red Devils and has been linked for years with a move to Manchester United. His exploits in Russia this summer, however, were far from the standards he has set for himself in England.

In defense, there are also a pair of consensus picks in Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi and Spain’s Gerard Pique. Otamendi was fabulous for Manchester City in their runaway title chase this past season, while Pique has been one of the best defenders in the world for years with Barcelona. Neither was up to their usual standards as both teams proved leaky at the back. Also appearing is Germany’s Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich, who both failed to meet expectations in a wildly disappointing group stage exit.

In the middle of the pitch, Javier Mascherano is a consensus pick, with the 31-year-old starting each and every game of the Argentina’s World Cup yet failing to cover the back line effectively at an advanced age. Jorge Sampaoli’s faith in him proved to be a big reason for Argentina’s early exit. Germany’s Sami Khedira suffered a similar fate, although at least Jogi Low had the sense to bench him quickly. Others appearing here include disappointing attackers Christian Eriksen, Mesut Ozil, and Alex Iwobi. Eriksen was consistently double-teamed with Denmark offering little else up front, and they were left unable to threaten opposing defenses with any regularity. Ozil has been criticized often over the years at Arsenal, and he failed to provide much for Germany in creativity. Iwobi is a youngster who had been pegged as a potential breakout star at the World Cup, but he failed to deliver and the African teams left much on the table. Even Antoine Griezmann, who some have labeled a potential Golden Ball candidate, makes an appearance as the Frenchman has often struggled with the final ball up front and he occasionally appears unable to operate on the same page as his teammates.

Finally, up front brings us consensus pick Robert Lewandowski, who yet again failed to come up clutch on the big stage. He has gone missing recently in big European games for Bayern Munich, and he was unable to engineer anything special at the head of the attack for 8th ranked team in the world. Brazil youngster Gabriel Jesus makes a pair of appearances, having disappointed mightily up front for Brazil playing the central striker role. There were louder and louder calls to start Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in his place as the tournament went on, but those fell on deaf ears with manager Tite. Germany’s pair of Thomas Muller and Timo Werner represent other disappointments, with the hero of the 2014 World Cup final and the country’s young new talisman both putting forth forgettable performances. And finally, yes, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi makes the cut. While many claim his team weighed him down, there is no debating Messi’s tournament was one to forget. Altogether, the six strikers that appear here combined for just one goal in the entire tournament, from Messi.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 10

By Kyle BonnJul 13, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In the 10th episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla Anna-Lee talks Paul Pogba‘s hairstyles, Harry Maguire‘s tattoo promise, the 2018 World Cup Final, and much more.

[ MORE: World Cup final tactical preview ]

Click play on the video above to watch the ninth episode in full.