FIFA awards Golden Ball, Young Player, Golden Boot

FIFA has named several award winners for the 2018 World Cup, with top honors going to one of the runners-up (again).

Despite the loss, Croatia’s Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Eden Hazard (Belgium) finished second, and Antoine Griezmann third.

Modric, 32, becomes the fifth-straight winner to hail from a nation that did not lift the World Cup Trophy. Lionel Messi, Diego Forlan, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Kahn won the previous three, with Brazil’s Ronaldo the last to claim it via a World Cup winner in 1998

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot, as expected, with six goals, while Spain won the Fair Play Award.

The best young player is no shock: French forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Golden Glove went to Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois

