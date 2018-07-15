More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
France win World Cup after classic final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
  • France win their second World Cup trophy
  • Highest-scoring World Cup final since 1958
  • Didier Deschamps becomes third man to win the World Cup as a player and head coach
  • France trailed for just nine minutes and 12 seconds at this World Cup
  • Mbappe second teenager in history to score in World Cup final

France beat Croatia 4-2 in a wild 2018 World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. This game encapsulated what has been an incredible tournament in Russia as we had superb goals, VAR controversy and intriguing tactical battles.

Les Bleus took the lead via Mario Mandzukic’s own goal but Croatia equalized when Ivan Perisic drilled home a beauty. Before half time huge drama arrived as Perisic gave away a penalty kick for handball after referee Nista Pitana used VAR, then Antoine Griezmann made it 2-1 from the spot.

France threatened to pull away in the second half as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe each scored to make it 4-1 but even a catastrophic error from Hugo Lloris to allow Mandzukic to make it 4-2 didn’t stop France who celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

Didier Deschamps is now just the third man on the planet to win the World Cup as both a manager and player as the man who captained France to the first World Cup title in 1998 has now led them to their second. France are now just the sixth team in history to win multiple World Cup trophies.

After France lost the 2016 European Championship final on home soil in agonizing fashion, largely the same team has bounced back to secure World Cup glory.

Croatia started well with crosses from out wide causing France problems as the underdogs settled well.

France eventually got going and they took the lead from their first big chance. Griezmann went down easily to win a free kick and he whipped the ball in and Mandzukic flicked the ball into his own goal to put France 1-0 up.

But Les Bleus led for just 10 minutes as a free kick was only half cleared and Perisic took a fine touch with his right foot and then drilled home with his left to make it 1-1.

Perisic went from hero to villain 10 minutes later as France whipped in a corner and Perisic clearly handled in the box.

Referee Nista Pitana missed the handball but VAR instructed him to look at a pitch-side TV monitor and he made the correct call, awarding a penalty to France which Griezmann slotted home to make it 2-1.

Before half time Perisic put in a dangerous cross into the box but Ante Rebic couldn’t quite get his shot right as they pushed for an equalizer and went close from two more set pieces before the break.

After the break Croatia started well and Ante Rebic smashed a shot in on goal which Hugo Lloris tipped over, then Lloris rushed out to stop a chance and he was then clattered by Mandzukic.

Deschamps then brought off N'Golo Kante and he was replaced by Steven Nzonzi as France tried to regain the midfield from Croatia.

Pogba then scored the crucial third goal for France as he started a flowing move with a wonderful drilled pass, then finished off, at the second attempt, as he curled past Danijel Subasic.

France then looked to have clinched the game as Mbappe drilled home a fourth from distance with the 19-year-old becoming just the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final.

What. A. Strike.

But no sooner had they started to believe the game was over than Lloris made a huge mistake to hand the ball right to Mandzukic who tapped home to make it 4-2.

Croatia pushed hard late on to try and pull another back as Rakitic dragged wide and they sent in plenty of crosses but France held on to win their second World Cup trophy.

VIDEO: Watch France lift World Cup, fans celebrate

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, so the celebrations for Les Bleus supporters in Russia and in their homeland of France will likely last a long time.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as an early own goal, helped France earn a 4-2 win against Croatia, and France is rocking from the result.

From Beyonce’s show in Saint Denis to French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating in a suite, France is celebrating its rise back to the top of global football.

Here’s a look around Russia and France as Les Bleus secured their second World Cup in competition history.

 

Trump congratulates France, Putin on 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
President Donald Trump has congratulated France for winning the 2018 World Cup and he’s also had kind words for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Reacting to France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as Les Bleus won their second World Cup trophy, the President of the United States of America called the tournament “one of the greatest World Cups ever” as he prepares to meet with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

Here’s what Trump had to say after the classic final as the tournament came to an end in Russia.

“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” Trump said. “Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”

World Cup final player ratings: Griezmann, Pogba shine for France

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
It’ll be easy to argue that France’s opener changed the complexion of the match, which it did, but nonetheless, Les Bleus are world champions for the second time in the last 20 years.

Sunday’s 4-2 World Cup final victory over Croatia was largely possible in part because of the tremendous effort from the French attack, led by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, however, it was Paul Pogba that once again set the tone for the team’s midfield.

Even after manager Didier Deschamps surprisingly took off N'Golo Kante in the second half, Pogba kept the team’s midfield in their proper shape and locked down the match to prevent Croatia from pulling back any more goals.

Meanwhile, Croatia had their fair share of opportunities, particularly early in the second stanza, but a number of crucial mistakes cost the European nation from hoisting their first World Cup.

Luka Modric had his moments in the team’s build up, but was largely contained in the key areas of the pitch, while Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic each had themselves quality matches, respectively, but also two key mistakes defensively that cost Croatia.

(*** Indicates Player of the Match)

FRANCE

Hugo Lloris: 4

Benjamin Pavard: 5

Raphael Varane: 5

Samuel Umtiti: 6

Lucas Hernandez: 6

***Paul Pogba: 7***

N’Golo Kante: 5

Kylian Mbappe: 7

Antoine Griezmann: 7

Blaise Matuidi: 4

Olivier Giroud: 5

CROATIA

Danijel Subasic: 4

Sime Vrsaljko: 5

Dejan Lovren: 4

Domagoj Vida: 5

Ivan Strinic: 4

Marcelo Brozovic: 5

Ivan Rakitic: 5

Ante Rebic: 4

Luka Modric: 5

Ivan Perisic: 6

Mario Mandzukic: 6

Three things we learned: France v Croatia

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
France beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup as a six-goal thriller yielded plenty of controversial and memorable moments.

Les Bleus battled by Croatia as young stars Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba came up big in the second half to power past Croatia’s midfield veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

Below we take a look at the key storylines from what become a classic World Cup final.

FRANCE GET VAR CALLS

There’s no doubting that the close calls went France’s way in the final, especially two key decisions.

First up: the VAR review on France’s first goal, an own goal by Mario Mandzukic, didn’t see Paul Pogba in an offside position when the free kick came in. Pogba was in an offside position when the ball was kicked and nudged into Mandzukic who headed into his own net, but the rules state that Pogba wouldn’t have been active until he made an attempt to challenge for the ball and by that time he was back onside in the second phase. He also wasn’t interfering with the goalkeeper so it appears that the rules were interpreted correctly in that case.

Then came the huge moment, the handball call on Perisic from a corner. This is probably a 60/40 decision, with 60 in favor of it being a handball. Perisic’s hands were up and he put it towards the ball and stopped the ball from going towards several French players crashing towards goal. It’s gut-wrenching to use this in a World Cup final, but it was certainly worth reviewing.

Croatia will point to key decisions going against them and had VAR not been available to use, it’s unlikely the penalty kick would have been given.

CROATIA GUTSY BUT FALL

This World Cup final summed up the 2018 tournament nicely. It didn’t make much sense at all.

From the get-go Croatia took the game to France and pinned them back, creating plenty of chances and only conceding after a own goal from a set piece and then a debatable penalty kick.

Croatia’s goal came from a moment of magic from Ivan Perisic and they went close on several occasions with crosses into the box causing France so many problems. Hugo Lloris made fine saves and interceptions in the second half to keep France ahead and although Croatia lost the World Cup final, they can leave Russia with their heads held high.

It’s tough to know how they could’ve done anymore to win the trophy as Rebic, Perisic and Mandzukic showed up but the extra 90 minutes they’d play compared to France meant they were jaded in the final stages.

Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic didn’t quite have the same time and space they’ve had on previous games and we expected that but a sign of Croatia’s dominance was N'Golo Kante being subbed off in the second half as France lost control of the central midfield area. Kante’s replacement, Steven Nzonzi, helped to steady the ship for France but Croatia still looked dangerous as they made France’s defense look shaky after two-straight clean sheets against Uruguay and Belgium.

Croatia’s incredible run to their first-ever final didn’t end in glory but their performance on the day deserved more.

POGBA, MBAPPE DELIVER

This was supposed to be the final where Kylian Mbappe, just the fourth teenager in history to play in a World Cup final, announced himself.

And he became just the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final. The other? Pele.

Mbappe, 19, spent most of the first half trying to help out Benjamin Pavard lock down Ivan Perisic on France’s right flank but in the second half he came to life, bursting forward on the break, then drilling home a fine strike from distance to etch his name into World Cup folklore.

Yet apart from Mbappe’s moment of brilliance the only other French player to truly stand tall in the final was Paul Pogba who scored a crucial third and battled valiantly in midfield as Modric and Rakitic tried to drag Croatia level and got the better of N’Golo Kante.

It is fair to say that France will be remembered as being pragmatic rather than electric when it comes to this World Cup but Deschamps’ defensive unit, although rattled for large spells in this game, held firm.

Rapahel Varane and Samuel Umtiti dug deep and even a mistake from Hugo Lloris couldn’t stop them. France trailed for just nine minutes and 12 seconds during the entire 2018 World Cup and they relied on their stars to deliver in key moments.

Mbappe and Pogba did that on Sunday on the biggest possible stage and both of those superstars will be entering or in their prime for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.