Griezmann after World Cup win: “I do not know where I am!”

There’s an incredible commercial for the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs which shows champion players stumbling for the words to describe their emotions immediately following a title.
Through translation, French attacker Antoine Griezmann delivered a quote nearly as memorable. From the BBC:
“I do not know where I am,” said Griezmann, who finished third in Golden Ball voting.
“I am really happy. It was a very difficult match, Croatia had a great game. We came back and we managed to make the difference.”
Ain’t that the truth? Though, ‘Toine, you’re in Russia.
Yes, Griezmann dove to win the free kick that led to the opening goal, but he’s been mostly fantastic for the better part of a half-decade in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (amongst others) in league play.
Didier Deschamps has now won World Cups for France as a player and manager, cementing his already legendary status amongst Les Bleus.
And Deschamps gave a post-match interview befitting that label, lavishing praise on his players before finishing with an exclamation fitting of an overjoyed countryman.
France, of course, defeated Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling World Cup on Sunday in Russia. From the BBC:
“How marvelous! It’s a young team, who are on the top of the world. Some are champions at the age of 19.
“We did not play a huge game but we showed mental quality. And we scored four goals anyway. … The group worked so hard and we had some tough moments along the way. It hurt so much to lose the Euro two years ago, but it made us learn too.”
Then came the sweeping finish from Deschamps, who also captained France to a EURO 2000 victory before finding managerial success with Monaco, Juventus, Lyon, and now France.
Considering that France’s discord saw the team humiliate itself at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and that Karim Benzema showed that some of those demons aren’t easily driven out, this was an extra special achievement indeed.
“The win is not about me, it’s the players who won the game. For 55 days, we have done a lot of work. It is the supreme coronation. We are proud to be French, to be Bleus. The victory in the match belongs to them. Vive le Republic.”
FIFA has named several award winners for the 2018 World Cup, with top honors going to one of the runners-up (again).
Despite the loss, Croatia’s Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Eden Hazard (Belgium) finished second, and Antoine Griezmann third.
Modric, 32, becomes the fifth-straight winner to hail from a nation that did not lift the World Cup Trophy. Lionel Messi, Diego Forlan, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Kahn won the previous three, with Brazil’s Ronaldo the last to claim it via a World Cup winner in 1998
Harry Kane won the Golden Boot, as expected, with six goals, while Spain won the Fair Play Award.
The best young player is no shock: French forward Kylian Mbappe.
The Golden Glove went to Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois
The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, so the celebrations for Les Bleus supporters in Russia and in their homeland of France will likely last a long time.
Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as an early own goal, helped France earn a 4-2 win against Croatia, and France is rocking from the result.
From Beyonce’s show in Saint Denis to French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating in a suite, France is celebrating its rise back to the top of global football.
Here’s a look around Russia and France as Les Bleus secured their second World Cup in competition history.
President Donald Trump has congratulated France for winning the 2018 World Cup and he’s also had kind words for Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Reacting to France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as Les Bleus won their second World Cup trophy, the President of the United States of America called the tournament “one of the greatest World Cups ever” as he prepares to meet with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.
Here’s what Trump had to say after the classic final as the tournament came to an end in Russia.
“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” Trump said. “Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”