“How marvelous!” — Deschamps overjoyed after World Cup win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Didier Deschamps has now won World Cups for France as a player and manager, cementing his already legendary status amongst Les Bleus.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

And Deschamps gave a post-match interview befitting that label, lavishing praise on his players before finishing with an exclamation fitting of an overjoyed countryman.

France, of course, defeated Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling World Cup on Sunday in Russia. From the BBC:

“How marvelous! It’s a young team, who are on the top of the world. Some are champions at the age of 19. “We did not play a huge game but we showed mental quality. And we scored four goals anyway. … The group worked so hard and we had some tough moments along the way. It hurt so much to lose the Euro two years ago, but it made us learn too.”

Then came the sweeping finish from Deschamps, who also captained France to a EURO 2000 victory before finding managerial success with Monaco, Juventus, Lyon, and now France.

Considering that France’s discord saw the team humiliate itself at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and that Karim Benzema showed that some of those demons aren’t easily driven out, this was an extra special achievement indeed.

“The win is not about me, it’s the players who won the game. For 55 days, we have done a lot of work. It is the supreme coronation. We are proud to be French, to be Bleus. The victory in the match belongs to them. Vive le Republic.”

Follow @NicholasMendola