More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MLS roundup: Rooney, Audi Field debut and DCU win

By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2018, 7:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a wild night in MLS action — even by Major League Soccer’s lofty standards of weirdness — headlined by the debuts of Wayne Rooney and Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Orlando City SC winning a game, and Sporting Kansas City’s ongoing slide down the Western Conference standings.

[ MORE: World Cup final preview — France vs. Croatia ]

D.C. United 3-1 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Rooney and Audi Field were meant to be the stars of the night, and they will ultimately be remember as such, but Alphonso Davies did everything in his power to steal the headlines. Despite the fact his Whitecaps were 3-0 down late in second-half stoppage time, Davies scored one of the goals of the season after taking on a trio of United defenders at the corner of the penalty area.

Yamil Asad’s opening goal, the first in the history of Audi Field, wasn’t half-bad either, and at some point on Saturday, United morphed into Barcelona (Lite) and shredded the Vancouver defense with a pair of tiki-taka sequences for a second and third goal.

As for Rooney, he was quite good. The 32-year-old notched an assist on goal no. 3 (Paul Arriola) and was pretty clearly the sharpest, quickest-thinking player on the field. His speed of play — receiving the ball, reading the field and getting rid of the ball — was phenomenal and he stood out as the best player on the field during his 32-minute shift.

New York Red Bulls 3-2 Sporting Kansas CityFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Sporting KC, without the like of Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Felipe Gutierrez (in the starting lineup) or a natural left back, were in a strong position to secure a quality result away from home, but came away empty handed after conceding a pair of late goals at Red Bull Arena.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put the home side ahead after just four minutes, but the lead last only as long as it took to establish it, as Johnny Russell scored for a second game in a row to make it 1-1.

Six minutes into the second half, Roger Espinoza smashed his own Goal of the Week nominee past Luis Robles to put Peter Vermes’ side ahead and, it appeared briefly, in position to snap a three-game winless skid.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Marc Rzatkowski scored twice in quick succession — in the 72nd and 79th minutes — to punish Sporting’s shorthanded defensive unit and give the Red Bulls a much-needed boost and first victory under new head coach Chris Armas. The win sends New York to 35 points, five clear of fourth-place Columbus in the East, and keeps them within touching distance (five points back) of both Atlanta and New York City with a pair of games in hand. Sporting, meanwhile, remain third in the West, five points back of first-place FC Dallas.

Orlando City SC 2-1 Toronto FCFULL HIGHLIGHTS

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Orlando, who won six straight games between the end of March and the start or May, then lost nine straight immediately thereafter. Jason Kreis was fired as a result, and now — after more than two months without a win, or a point — the Lions are winners again. Somehow, some way, they are only five points out of sixth place in the East.

Toronto, on the other hand, are 11 points back and with each passing game and draw/defeat, they must overcome an even taller task just to return to the playoffs a year after winning MLS Cup.

Chris Schuler scored the opener in the 34th minute and Dom Dwyer made it 2-0, which turned out to be the game-winning goal, three minutes into the second half. Nick Hagglund’s 94th-minute tally was merely a footnote on a relief-filled night at Orlando City Stadium.

New England Revolution 2-3 LA GalaxyFULL HIGHLIGHTS

In a battle of two teams about which no one understands anything after more than half of the season, the LA Galaxy made the most of the 67 minutes playing with a man advantage… by scoring in the 92nd and 93rd minutes to overcome a 2-1 deficit and win 3-2 at Gillette Stadium.

Cristian Penilla was sent off after 23 minutes, but Diego Fagundez and Luis Caicedo had Brad Friedel‘s side 2-1 ahead at halftime (Chris Pontius made it 1-1 at one point). No more goals were scored until Dave Romney made it 2-2 in the 92nd and Pontius completed the scoring in the 93rd. Just like Sigi Schmid drew it up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic not making the trip to Foxborough.

Minnesota United 3-2 Real Salt LakeFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Darwin Quintero has singlehandedly made Minnesota not only watchable, but downright delightful to watch. At some point, MLS goalkeepers are going to remember that he’ll go for the chip, and he’ll probably beat them with it.

After the game, RSL head coach Mike Petke delivered another all-time great MLS rant. Speaking about the inconsistencies with video-assistant review (VAR), Petke hit every high note in perfect pitch (watch until the very end, please, we beg of you).

Elsewhere in MLS action

Montreal Impact 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes
New York City FC 2-0 Columbus Crew SC
FC Dallas 3-1 Chicago Fire
Colorado Rapids 0-0 Houston Dynamo

Rooney on the bench for DCU, Audi Field debut

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Associated PressJul 14, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rooney is listed as one of the seven available substitutes for coach Ben Olsen in the teams’s first game at Audi Field.

The 32-year-old Rooney, who signed a 3 1/2-year designated-player contract with Major League Soccer on July 10, is the all-time leading scorer for England’s national team and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Rooney led his boyhood team Everton with 11 goals last season before following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard in making the move to the United States.

United are 2-7-5 on the season while the Whitecaps are 7-7-5.

Southgate: “Against the very best, England came up short”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

England won over a ton of the haters and indifferent onlookers at the 2018 World Cup, as the Three (young) Lions made their unlikely run to the semifinals of the tournament in Russia.

[ MORE: Hazard hints at Chelsea exit, has “preferred destination” in mind ]

Gareth Southgate, who guided the squad with an average age of 25.6 years old, isn’t letting the feel-good factor, or the respectable accomplishments of the last month, cloud his vision, though. “Against the very best teams, we’ve come up short,” he said following Saturday’s defeat to Belgium in the third-place game. There is much work still to be done, if the current generation, which might just find itself dubbed a golden generation over the next few years, is to reach its potential — quotes from the Guardian:

“We are very realistic about the level we are. We’ve had a lot of praise, which has been nice, but also balanced with that a lot of reality as well. We don’t kid ourselves at all. We know exactly the areas where we hope to get better. We’re not in club football where we have a checkbook to buy new players. We have to coach and develop, and the players need a willingness to learn and improve, and they’ve shown that in the last seven weeks in particular. That continues, but we leave here having progressed a lot.

“It’s nice to reach a semi-final because that builds belief and gives momentum to the team. There’s some evidence that they can have success, and they can feel that and commit to the England shirt. But we need to keep improving.”

“We’ve finished in the final four, but we’re not a top-four team yet. Against the very best teams, we’ve come up short. But we’ve had a wonderful adventure and some experiences which will stand this group of players and staff in good stead for the future. We have to try to constantly evolve and improve. We’ve done that, particularly over the last eight months, and we’ve ended up having a brilliant adventure here.

“Every member of our party, players and staff, has enjoyed it immensely. That’s what we keep having to do: review how we play, how might we improve, what we can get better at. That’s what we will do.”

Despite the momentum and support England managed to create over the last four weeks, the fact that their tournament finished with back-to-back defeats could prove something of a blessing in disguise for Southgate and his coaching staff. A squad as young and ambitious as this one will only return hungrier, and with a chip on its shoulder, when they reconvene in September for UEFA Nations League action.

Hazard hints at Chelsea exit, has ‘preferred destination’ in mind

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This summer could very well turn into a watershed moment in the history of Chelsea, as Antonio Conte has already departed the Premier League side after two seasons as manager, and the club’s most valuable superstar appears intent on following in his footsteps.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup: Pogba to Barca? Madrid wants Neymar ]

Should Eden Hazard — who made some alarmingly eye-opening comments following Belgium’s 2-0 victory over England in the 2018 World Cup third-place game on Saturday — leaves Stamford Bridge in the coming days or weeks, a whole host of other key players could very well follow suit — quotes form Sky Sports:

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision, if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

Considering Real Madrid has been the club most commonly linked with a mega-money move for Hazard in recent weeks — and doubly so following Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus — many have chosen to infer Los Blancos as Hazard’s “preferred destination.”

[ MORE: Chelsea reveal new manager Sarri, midfielder Jorginho ]

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has curtailed his exorbitant, free-spending ways (to a degree) in recent years — much to the chagrin and disdain of Conte, which ultimately played a part in his departure — and the Blues fell back into the pack last season, finishing fifth in the PL. New manager Maurizio Sarri has an experienced, but aging, squad to work with. A widespread makeover will be necessary inside 24 months, and selling Hazard for a fee approaching $200 million wouldn’t be the least effective way to fund such an undertaking.

8 players score, plus an OG, in Everton’s 22-0 preseason rout

Photo credit: @Everton
By Andy EdwardsJul 14, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

Marco Silva took charge of his first preseason game as Everton manager on Saturday, and it’s practically impossible to imagine how it could have gone any better.

[ MORE: Hazard hints at Chelsea exit, has “preferred destination” in mind ]

A 23-0 victory would have been more impressive, but only marginally more so than the 22-0 that Silva’s Toffees actually achieved against Austrian fifth-division side ATV Irdning. Kevin Mirallas, who came off the bench at halftime, scored five goals himself, and the scoreboard on the club’s stream essentially ran out of room before the halftime whistle.

Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse‘s tallies were only slightly less gaudy, as the Turkish and Senegalese internationals each bagged hauls of four. Ademola Lookman‘s hat trick appears paltry in comparison, as does the brace of Nikola Vlasic and the individual tallies of Leighton Baines and Mason Holgate. And Irdning own goal completes the scoring at 22.

[ MORE: Chelsea reveal new manager Sarri, midfielder Jorginho ]

Everton will take on League Two side Bury on Wednesday, at which point they’re (presumably) expected to get some vital preseason work in, and to be held under the 20-goal mark.