AP Photo/Thibault Camus

On the scene in Paris: “Amazing and admittedly very intense”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Sometimes you’re just in the right place at the right (or wrong) time.

For me, it was my Twitter feed following France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in Sunday’s World Cup Final, because I follow fellow Buffalo-based media guy Matt Bove.

For Matt, it’s being in France as a tourist as Les Bleus won the World Cup trophy. In fact, things were getting wild even before the match reached its conclusion.

Prize money revealed for each 2018 World Cup nation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Exactly $400 million will be dished out by FIFA in prize money to the 32 teams who competed in the 2018 World Cup, which is a $42 million increase from the tournament in 2014.

With the winners getting $38 million and the runners up $28 million, the four semifinalists were the big winners with Belgium winning $24 million and England getting $22 million. The four teams who were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage each received $16 million, while the nations who reached the last 16 earned $12 million each.

For simply qualifying for the tournament and reaching the group stage, the 16 teams who didn’t make it to the knockout rounds received $8 million.

Below is a breakdown in full of which countries earned what as France took home a cool $38 million as winners.

List of prize money for 2018 World Cup

$8 million: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Peru, Australia, Nigeria, Iceland, Serbia, Costa Rica, South Korea, Germany, Tunisia, Panama, Senegal, Poland (knocked out in group stage)

$12 million: Portugal, Argentina, Mexico, Japan, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia (reached Round of 16)

$16 million: Uruguay, Brazil, Russia, Sweden (quarterfinalists)

$22 million: England (fourth)

$24 million: Belgium (third)

$28 million: Croatia (runners up)

$38 million: France (winners)

“How marvelous!” — Deschamps overjoyed after World Cup win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Didier Deschamps has now won World Cups for France as a player and manager, cementing his already legendary status amongst Les Bleus.

And Deschamps gave a post-match interview befitting that label, lavishing praise on his players before finishing with an exclamation fitting of an overjoyed countryman.

France, of course, defeated Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling World Cup on Sunday in Russia. From the BBC:

“How marvelous! It’s a young team, who are on the top of the world. Some are champions at the age of 19.

“We did not play a huge game but we showed mental quality. And we scored four goals anyway. … The group worked so hard and we had some tough moments along the way. It hurt so much to lose the Euro two years ago, but it made us learn too.”

Then came the sweeping finish from Deschamps, who also captained France to a EURO 2000 victory before finding managerial success with Monaco, Juventus, Lyon, and now France.

Considering that France’s discord saw the team humiliate itself at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and that Karim Benzema showed that some of those demons aren’t easily driven out, this was an extra special achievement indeed.

“The win is not about me, it’s the players who won the game. For 55 days, we have done a lot of work. It is the supreme coronation. We are proud to be French, to be Bleus. The victory in the match belongs to them. Vive le Republic.”

Griezmann after World Cup win: “I do not know where I am!”

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
There’s an incredible commercial for the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs which shows champion players stumbling for the words to describe their emotions immediately following a title.

Through translation, French attacker Antoine Griezmann delivered a quote nearly as memorable. From the BBC:

“I do not know where I am,” said Griezmann, who finished third in Golden Ball voting.

“I am really happy. It was a very difficult match, Croatia had a great game. We came back and we managed to make the difference.”

Ain’t that the truth? Though, ‘Toine, you’re in Russia.

Yes, Griezmann dove to win the free kick that led to the opening goal, but he’s been mostly fantastic for the better part of a half-decade in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (amongst others) in league play.

FIFA awards Golden Ball, Young Player, Golden Boot

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaJul 15, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

FIFA has named several award winners for the 2018 World Cup, with top honors going to one of the runners-up (again).

Despite the loss, Croatia’s Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Eden Hazard (Belgium) finished second, and Antoine Griezmann third.

Modric, 32, becomes the fifth-straight winner to hail from a nation that did not lift the World Cup Trophy. Lionel Messi, Diego Forlan, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Kahn won the previous three, with Brazil’s Ronaldo the last to claim it via a World Cup winner in 1998

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot, as expected, with six goals, while Spain won the Fair Play Award.

The best young player is no shock: French forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Golden Glove went to Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois