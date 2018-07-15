Video: Croatia tenacity, Perisic blast levels at 1-1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Croatians may have felt disappointed in the French opener, but Ivan Perisic has his country level at 1-1.

A tenacious Croatia came back with a ton of pressure off of a free kick of their own just prior to the half-hour mark, and the Inter Milan man brilliantly struck a left-footed blast into the far corner to equalize in the 28th minute.

When the ball finally found Perisic at the top of the box, he did well to create enough space and bury the shot past Hugo Lloris.