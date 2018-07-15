Video: Croatia tenacity, Perisic blast levels at 1-1

The task is quite simple in theory; 90 minutes (or maybe an additional 30 minutes plus penalties) separates two sides from World Cup glory.
France and Croatia meet at Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday’s World Cup final, as the two European nations aim to conquer two very different storylines.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
For Les Bleus, teenage star Kylian Mbappe and Co. are seeking their country’s second-ever World Cup triumph (1998).
Meanwhile, Croatia — which has only been recognized as its own nation since 1991 — has already achieved its best-ever performance at a World Cup by reaching the title match.
That won’t be holding Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and his side back from trying to become the ninth nation to hoist a World Cup.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
FRANCE XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.
CROATIA XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Rebic, Mandzukic.
World Cup final
France v Croatia, Moscow (Luzhniki) — 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE