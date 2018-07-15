More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Video: France back ahead through VAR decision, Griezmann PK

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
The World Cup final is off to an absolutely flying start… and it’s not even halfway over yet.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

France has retaken the lead against Croatia, 2-1, through an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick.

The decision came minutes after Ivan Perisic was charged with a handball inside his own area following a Blaise Matuidi header, which was only given by the referee after a video replay review.

The goal for Griezmann is his fourth of the World Cup, putting him two behind England’s Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

VIDEO: Watch France lift World Cup, fans celebrate

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, so the celebrations for Les Bleus supporters in Russia and in their homeland of France will likely last a long time.

[ MORE: Three things from France's win over Croatia ]

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as an early own goal, helped France earn a 4-2 win against Croatia, and France is rocking from the result.

From Beyonce’s show in Saint Denis to French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating in a suite, France is celebrating its rise back to the top of global football.

Here’s a look around Russia and France as Les Bleus secured their second World Cup in competition history.

Trump congratulates France, Putin on 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
President Donald Trump has congratulated France for winning the 2018 World Cup and he’s also had kind words for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

[ RECAP: France win World Cup ] 

Reacting to France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as Les Bleus won their second World Cup trophy, the President of the United States of America called the tournament “one of the greatest World Cups ever” as he prepares to meet with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ] 

Here’s what Trump had to say after the classic final as the tournament came to an end in Russia.

“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” Trump said. “Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”

World Cup final player ratings: Griezmann, Pogba shine for France

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
It’ll be easy to argue that France’s opener changed the complexion of the match, which it did, but nonetheless, Les Bleus are world champions for the second time in the last 20 years.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Sunday’s 4-2 World Cup final victory over Croatia was largely possible in part because of the tremendous effort from the French attack, led by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, however, it was Paul Pogba that once again set the tone for the team’s midfield.

Even after manager Didier Deschamps surprisingly took off N'Golo Kante in the second half, Pogba kept the team’s midfield in their proper shape and locked down the match to prevent Croatia from pulling back any more goals.

Meanwhile, Croatia had their fair share of opportunities, particularly early in the second stanza, but a number of crucial mistakes cost the European nation from hoisting their first World Cup.

Luka Modric had his moments in the team’s build up, but was largely contained in the key areas of the pitch, while Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic each had themselves quality matches, respectively, but also two key mistakes defensively that cost Croatia.

(*** Indicates Player of the Match)

FRANCE

Hugo Lloris: 4

Benjamin Pavard: 5

Raphael Varane: 5

Samuel Umtiti: 6

Lucas Hernandez: 6

***Paul Pogba: 7***

N’Golo Kante: 5

Kylian Mbappe: 7

Antoine Griezmann: 7

Blaise Matuidi: 4

Olivier Giroud: 5

CROATIA

Danijel Subasic: 4

Sime Vrsaljko: 5

Dejan Lovren: 4

Domagoj Vida: 5

Ivan Strinic: 4

Marcelo Brozovic: 5

Ivan Rakitic: 5

Ante Rebic: 4

Luka Modric: 5

Ivan Perisic: 6

Mario Mandzukic: 6

France win World Cup after classic final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 15, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
  • France win their second World Cup trophy
  • Highest-scoring World Cup final since 1958
  • Didier Deschamps becomes third man to win the World Cup as a player and head coach
  • France trailed for just nine minutes and 12 seconds at this World Cup
  • Mbappe second teenager in history to score in World Cup final

France beat Croatia 4-2 in a wild 2018 World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. This game encapsulated what has been an incredible tournament in Russia as we had superb goals, VAR controversy and intriguing tactical battles.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Les Bleus took the lead via Mario Mandzukic’s own goal but Croatia equalized when Ivan Perisic drilled home a beauty. Before half time huge drama arrived as Perisic gave away a penalty kick for handball after referee Nista Pitana used VAR, then Antoine Griezmann made it 2-1 from the spot.

France threatened to pull away in the second half as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe each scored to make it 4-1 but even a catastrophic error from Hugo Lloris to allow Mandzukic to make it 4-2 didn’t stop France who celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

Didier Deschamps is now just the third man on the planet to win the World Cup as both a manager and player as the man who captained France to the first World Cup title in 1998 has now led them to their second. France are now just the sixth team in history to win multiple World Cup trophies.

After France lost the 2016 European Championship final on home soil in agonizing fashion, largely the same team has bounced back to secure World Cup glory.

Croatia started well with crosses from out wide causing France problems as the underdogs settled well.

France eventually got going and they took the lead from their first big chance. Griezmann went down easily to win a free kick and he whipped the ball in and Mandzukic flicked the ball into his own goal to put France 1-0 up.

But Les Bleus led for just 10 minutes as a free kick was only half cleared and Perisic took a fine touch with his right foot and then drilled home with his left to make it 1-1.

Perisic went from hero to villain 10 minutes later as France whipped in a corner and Perisic clearly handled in the box.

Referee Nista Pitana missed the handball but VAR instructed him to look at a pitch-side TV monitor and he made the correct call, awarding a penalty to France which Griezmann slotted home to make it 2-1.

Before half time Perisic put in a dangerous cross into the box but Ante Rebic couldn’t quite get his shot right as they pushed for an equalizer and went close from two more set pieces before the break.

[ MORE: World Cup stats ] 

After the break Croatia started well and Ante Rebic smashed a shot in on goal which Hugo Lloris tipped over, then Lloris rushed out to stop a chance and he was then clattered by Mandzukic.

Deschamps then brought off N'Golo Kante and he was replaced by Steven Nzonzi as France tried to regain the midfield from Croatia.

Pogba then scored the crucial third goal for France as he started a flowing move with a wonderful drilled pass, then finished off, at the second attempt, as he curled past Danijel Subasic.

France then looked to have clinched the game as Mbappe drilled home a fourth from distance with the 19-year-old becoming just the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final.

What. A. Strike.

But no sooner had they started to believe the game was over than Lloris made a huge mistake to hand the ball right to Mandzukic who tapped home to make it 4-2.

Croatia pushed hard late on to try and pull another back as Rakitic dragged wide and they sent in plenty of crosses but France held on to win their second World Cup trophy.