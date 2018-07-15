Video: Mandzukic own goal has France out in front

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Croatia came out flying in Sunday’s World Cup final, but it’s France that has an early lead courtesy of a generous free kick given out.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Antoine Griezmann went over easy in the 17th minute about 30 yards from goal, and the Atletico Madrid man’s brilliant free kick caused a nightmare for the Croatian defense.

The curling ball in from Griezmann was headed into the Croatia goal by Mario Mandzukic, who gave Les Bleus the 1-0 lead.

Additionally, although Paul Pogba didn’t get a touch to the final ball, the Manchester United midfielder appeared to be in an offside position at the time of the cross being played into the box.