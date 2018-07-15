Video: Mandzukic own goal has France out in front

Croatia came out flying in Sunday’s World Cup final, but it’s France that has an early lead courtesy of a generous free kick given out.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Antoine Griezmann went over easy in the 17th minute about 30 yards from goal, and the Atletico Madrid man’s brilliant free kick caused a nightmare for the Croatian defense.
The curling ball in from Griezmann was headed into the Croatia goal by Mario Mandzukic, who gave Les Bleus the 1-0 lead.
Additionally, although Paul Pogba didn’t get a touch to the final ball, the Manchester United midfielder appeared to be in an offside position at the time of the cross being played into the box.Follow @MattReedFutbol