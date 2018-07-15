More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Video: Mandzukic own goal has France out in front

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Croatia came out flying in Sunday’s World Cup final, but it’s France that has an early lead courtesy of a generous free kick given out.

Antoine Griezmann went over easy in the 17th minute about 30 yards from goal, and the Atletico Madrid man’s brilliant free kick caused a nightmare for the Croatian defense.

The curling ball in from Griezmann was headed into the Croatia goal by Mario Mandzukic, who gave Les Bleus the 1-0 lead.

Additionally, although Paul Pogba didn’t get a touch to the final ball, the Manchester United midfielder appeared to be in an offside position at the time of the cross being played into the box.

Video: Croatia tenacity, Perisic blast levels at 1-1

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 11:34 AM EDT
The Croatians may have felt disappointed in the French opener, but Ivan Perisic has his country level at 1-1.

A tenacious Croatia came back with a ton of pressure off of a free kick of their own just prior to the half-hour mark, and the Inter Milan man brilliantly struck a left-footed blast into the far corner to equalize in the 28th minute.

When the ball finally found Perisic at the top of the box, he did well to create enough space and bury the shot past Hugo Lloris.

World Cup winner to receive $38 million

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Neither team will want to lose the World Cup final on Sunday, but it might be an easier pill to swallow for France or Croatia when they see the runner-up prize.

FIFA will award $38 million to the victorious nation at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, while the runners’ up will receive $28 million.

Overall, the World Cup is poised to hand out roughly $400 million this tournament to its participants, which has increased by $42 million from the 2014 edition in Brazil ($358 million).

Saturday’s third-place match saw winners Belgium take home their share of $24 million, while fourth-place England earned $22 million for their deep run in the competition.

Here’s the full breakdown for the tournament’s prize money:

Winner: $38 million
Runner up: $28 million
3rd place: $24 million
4th place: $22 million
Quarterfinals: $17.8 million
Round of 16: $11.9 million
Group stage: $7.9 million

WATCH: World Cup final, France v Croatia

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
The task is quite simple in theory; 90 minutes (or maybe an additional 30 minutes plus penalties) separates two sides from World Cup glory.

France and Croatia meet at Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday’s World Cup final, as the two European nations aim to conquer two very different storylines.

For Les Bleus, teenage star Kylian Mbappe and Co. are seeking their country’s second-ever World Cup triumph (1998).

Meanwhile, Croatia — which has only been recognized as its own nation since 1991 — has already achieved its best-ever performance at a World Cup by reaching the title match.

That won’t be holding Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and his side back from trying to become the ninth nation to hoist a World Cup.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

FRANCE XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

CROATIA XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Rebic, Mandzukic.

World Cup final

France v Croatia, Moscow (Luzhniki) — 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Sources: John Terry being pursued by several MLS sides

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 8:23 AM EDT
A veteran Englishman could be on his way stateside following last season’s disappointing finish in the English Championship.

[ MORE: Rooney, Audi Field debut as DC United win ]

John Terry was a member of the 2017/18 Aston Villa squad that nearly rose to the Premier League, however, the team’s efforts were cut short in their promotion playoff final against Fulham.

Multiple league sources have told Pro Soccer Talk that several Major League Soccer teams have expressed interest in Terry, who is currently out of a contract.

Meanwhile, PST has also learned that Terry is being pursued by several upper-level English Championship and Scottish clubs.

The 37-year-old played 19 seasons with PL giants Chelsea, before making the move to Aston Villa last year.

Terry appeared in 32 league matches for the Villans, who are now in the midst of a financial rut after their failure to complete promotion to England’s top flight.

Derby County has been widely seen as one of the Championship sides interested in bringing Terry aboard due to the central defender’s relationship with new club manager and former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard, however, no deal has materialized to this point.