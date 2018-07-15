More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: World Cup final, France v Croatia

By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
The task is quite simple in theory; 90 minutes (or maybe an additional 30 minutes plus penalties) separates two sides from World Cup glory.

France and Croatia meet at Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday’s World Cup final, as the two European nations aim to conquer two very different storylines.

For Les Bleus, teenage star Kylian Mbappe and Co. are seeking their country’s second-ever World Cup triumph (1998).

Meanwhile, Croatia — which has only been recognized as its own nation since 1991 — has already achieved its best-ever performance at a World Cup by reaching the title match.

That won’t be holding Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and his side back from trying to become the ninth nation to hoist a World Cup.

FRANCE XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

CROATIA XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Rebic, Mandzukic.

World Cup final

France v Croatia, Moscow (Luzhniki) — 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

World Cup winner to receive $38 million

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Neither team will want to lose the World Cup final on Sunday, but it might be an easier pill to swallow for France or Croatia when they see the runner-up prize.

FIFA will award $38 million to the victorious nation at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, while the runners’ up will receive $28 million.

Overall, the World Cup is poised to hand out roughly $400 million this tournament to its participants, which has increased by $42 million from the 2014 edition in Brazil ($358 million).

Saturday’s third-place match saw winners Belgium take home their share of $24 million, while fourth-place England earned $22 million for their deep run in the competition.

Here’s the full breakdown for the tournament’s prize money:

Winner: $38 million
Runner up: $28 million
3rd place: $24 million
4th place: $22 million
Quarterfinals: $17.8 million
Round of 16: $11.9 million
Group stage: $7.9 million

Sources: John Terry being pursued by several MLS sides

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 15, 2018, 8:23 AM EDT
A veteran Englishman could be on his way stateside following last season’s disappointing finish in the English Championship.

John Terry was a member of the 2017/18 Aston Villa squad that nearly rose to the Premier League, however, the team’s efforts were cut short in their promotion playoff final against Fulham.

Multiple league sources have told Pro Soccer Talk that several Major League Soccer teams have expressed interest in Terry, who is currently out of a contract.

Meanwhile, PST has also learned that Terry is being pursued by several upper-level English Championship and Scottish clubs.

The 37-year-old played 19 seasons with PL giants Chelsea, before making the move to Aston Villa last year.

Terry appeared in 32 league matches for the Villans, who are now in the midst of a financial rut after their failure to complete promotion to England’s top flight.

Derby County has been widely seen as one of the Championship sides interested in bringing Terry aboard due to the central defender’s relationship with new club manager and former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard, however, no deal has materialized to this point.

MLS roundup: Rooney, Audi Field debut and DCU win

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Andy EdwardsJul 15, 2018, 7:05 AM EDT
It was a wild night in MLS action — even by Major League Soccer’s lofty standards of weirdness — headlined by the debuts of Wayne Rooney and Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Orlando City SC winning a game, and Sporting Kansas City’s ongoing slide down the Western Conference standings.

D.C. United 3-1 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Rooney and Audi Field were meant to be the stars of the night, and they will ultimately be remember as such, but Alphonso Davies did everything in his power to steal the headlines. Despite the fact his Whitecaps were 3-0 down late in second-half stoppage time, Davies scored one of the goals of the season after taking on a trio of United defenders at the corner of the penalty area.

Yamil Asad’s opening goal, the first in the history of Audi Field, wasn’t half-bad either, and at some point on Saturday, United morphed into Barcelona (Lite) and shredded the Vancouver defense with a pair of tiki-taka sequences for a second and third goal.

As for Rooney, he was quite good. The 32-year-old notched an assist on goal no. 3 (Paul Arriola) and was pretty clearly the sharpest, quickest-thinking player on the field. His speed of play — receiving the ball, reading the field and getting rid of the ball — was phenomenal and he stood out as the best player on the field during his 32-minute shift.

New York Red Bulls 3-2 Sporting Kansas CityFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Sporting KC, without the like of Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Felipe Gutierrez (in the starting lineup) or a natural left back, were in a strong position to secure a quality result away from home, but came away empty handed after conceding a pair of late goals at Red Bull Arena.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put the home side ahead after just four minutes, but the lead last only as long as it took to establish it, as Johnny Russell scored for a second game in a row to make it 1-1.

Six minutes into the second half, Roger Espinoza smashed his own Goal of the Week nominee past Luis Robles to put Peter Vermes’ side ahead and, it appeared briefly, in position to snap a three-game winless skid.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Marc Rzatkowski scored twice in quick succession — in the 72nd and 79th minutes — to punish Sporting’s shorthanded defensive unit and give the Red Bulls a much-needed boost and first victory under new head coach Chris Armas. The win sends New York to 35 points, five clear of fourth-place Columbus in the East, and keeps them within touching distance (five points back) of both Atlanta and New York City with a pair of games in hand. Sporting, meanwhile, remain third in the West, five points back of first-place FC Dallas.

Orlando City SC 2-1 Toronto FCFULL HIGHLIGHTS

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Orlando, who won six straight games between the end of March and the start or May, then lost nine straight immediately thereafter. Jason Kreis was fired as a result, and now — after more than two months without a win, or a point — the Lions are winners again. Somehow, some way, they are only five points out of sixth place in the East.

Toronto, on the other hand, are 11 points back and with each passing game and draw/defeat, they must overcome an even taller task just to return to the playoffs a year after winning MLS Cup.

Chris Schuler scored the opener in the 34th minute and Dom Dwyer made it 2-0, which turned out to be the game-winning goal, three minutes into the second half. Nick Hagglund’s 94th-minute tally was merely a footnote on a relief-filled night at Orlando City Stadium.

New England Revolution 2-3 LA GalaxyFULL HIGHLIGHTS

In a battle of two teams about which no one understands anything after more than half of the season, the LA Galaxy made the most of the 67 minutes playing with a man advantage… by scoring in the 92nd and 93rd minutes to overcome a 2-1 deficit and win 3-2 at Gillette Stadium.

Cristian Penilla was sent off after 23 minutes, but Diego Fagundez and Luis Caicedo had Brad Friedel‘s side 2-1 ahead at halftime (Chris Pontius made it 1-1 at one point). No more goals were scored until Dave Romney made it 2-2 in the 92nd and Pontius completed the scoring in the 93rd. Just like Sigi Schmid drew it up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic not making the trip to Foxborough.

Minnesota United 3-2 Real Salt LakeFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Darwin Quintero has singlehandedly made Minnesota not only watchable, but downright delightful to watch. At some point, MLS goalkeepers are going to remember that he’ll go for the chip, and he’ll probably beat them with it.

After the game, RSL head coach Mike Petke delivered another all-time great MLS rant. Speaking about the inconsistencies with video-assistant review (VAR), Petke hit every high note in perfect pitch (watch until the very end, please, we beg of you).

Elsewhere in MLS action

Montreal Impact 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes
New York City FC 2-0 Columbus Crew SC
FC Dallas 3-1 Chicago Fire
Colorado Rapids 0-0 Houston Dynamo

Rooney on the bench for DCU, Audi Field debut

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Associated PressJul 14, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rooney is listed as one of the seven available substitutes for coach Ben Olsen in the teams’s first game at Audi Field.

The 32-year-old Rooney, who signed a 3 1/2-year designated-player contract with Major League Soccer on July 10, is the all-time leading scorer for England’s national team and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Rooney led his boyhood team Everton with 11 goals last season before following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard in making the move to the United States.

United are 2-7-5 on the season while the Whitecaps are 7-7-5.