PHOTOS: 2018-19 Premier League jerseys

There are just 24 days to go until the new Premier League season kicks off and 19 of the 20 teams have released at least one new jersey.
With so many fresh kits out there, it’s tough to pick a favorite but take a good look through all of the new threads below.
These are all of the confirmed new Premier League jerseys for the 2018/19 campaign.
Arsenal
#WeAreTheArsenal – and here’s our new @pumafootball home kit for 2018/19
Pre-order yours today and get a £10 gift card 👉https://t.co/kSNAsPsvdA pic.twitter.com/MwSsKMsemz
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 22, 2018
Presenting our 2018/19 @pumafootball away kit
Get yours – plus a free £10 gift card – here 👉 https://t.co/sWawsTub6l pic.twitter.com/U178CjVbk1
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 7, 2018
Bournemouth
Flying high… 🔴⚫
Introducing our new @UmbroUK home kit for the 2018/19 season.
➡️ https://t.co/kKiHBWF0bq#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/lhCMVWPfVC
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 29, 2018
The new away kit goes on sale both online and in store from 9am tomorrow 💡
Get yours 👕 https://t.co/TtUfCEtEEU#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/0uIzrJNmYS
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 14, 2018
Brighton & Hove Albion
😀 Now available from ➡️ https://t.co/ILPeFHuCIU – the new home and away 2018/19 Nike kit.⁰⁰#BHAFC 🔵⚪️✅ pic.twitter.com/havwgRwQNG
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 17, 2018
Burnley
ORDER ONLINE | Get your 2018/19 home kit online now from the Clarets Store…
Order online now: https://t.co/wM1xmmGggh pic.twitter.com/sOiuCJ4yY9
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 16, 2018
Chelsea
The stage is lit.
Introducing our 2018/19 @nikefootball home kit!
Get yours 👉 https://t.co/hpsm2GiYxh pic.twitter.com/3YyjBMabcm
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2018
Cardiff City
#CardiffCity is delighted to unveil its new @adidasuk home strip for the upcoming @premierleague campaign.
More details 👉 https://t.co/wg7RWwfGWf#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/M8ej88BBTX
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 25, 2018
🗣 @Neil38Etheridge: “The Club has been great to me since I started.
“We had a fantastic year last year and it’s been great to continue that and extend my deal.”#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IOVgEcKX6q
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 29, 2018
Crystal Palace
The famous 🔴🔵 taken to #NewLevels with @pumafootball! 🤤
Pre-order The Palace Fade Stripe online now: https://t.co/DhMxgZmicC pic.twitter.com/0IkUez4p6C
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 10, 2018
One of the most iconic #CPFC 🦅 shirts of all time… Taken to #NewLevels with @pumafootball! 🔥
Pre-order The Palace PUMA Sash online now: https://t.co/DhMxgZDT4a pic.twitter.com/l2aJwMqgAJ
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 10, 2018
Everton
Go ON: the new @Everton 2018/19 Home kit! #EFC pic.twitter.com/rT4syA2hIL
— Umbro (@umbro) April 30, 2018
Fulham
Welcome to the Club, @Dafabet! 👊#FFC #COYW pic.twitter.com/oDnQkR0ULw
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 11, 2018
Presenting our new @adidasuk Away Kit for 2018/19…
Ready to reignite in the @premierleague! 😎
Get yours here ➡️ https://t.co/RlavMdy3hS#FFC #REIGNITE pic.twitter.com/MJBZYajU00
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 11, 2018
Huddersfield Town
🔵⚪️ Don't forget – the 2018/19 @UmbroUK #htafc Home Kit goes on general sale in @htafcmegastore's two retail outlets THIS SATURDAY!
Find out all the details on how to get your hands on your replica kit.https://t.co/OtMJC3or2E
(DTS) pic.twitter.com/irG5vzmZP2
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 2, 2018
📸 🔴⚫️ #htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/cXeBBC4qUj
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 10, 2018
💛 … and Erik has revealed #htafc's final @UmbroUK alternative kit for the 2018/19 @premierleague season!
Full details including pre-order information 👉 https://t.co/VN3SErZsf0 (CL) pic.twitter.com/jgbxMYD7jx
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 13, 2018
Leicester City
Introducing the new @adidasfootball 2018/19 #lcfc home kit 🔵
➡️ https://t.co/fXI5olV5KH#NewHorizons pic.twitter.com/STaM6FaY47
— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 1, 2018
Introducing #lcfc's 2018/19 adidas away kit 🔥
Available from the new Foxes Fanstore NOW.#NewHorizons pic.twitter.com/IzOzJSf5Fm
— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 1, 2018
Liverpool
Reds together. Introducing our new 2018/19 Home Kit. 🔴https://t.co/HQ4Syxw7Z4#ThisMeansMore pic.twitter.com/LT3FnRyNb6
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2018
Away from Anfield.
Wear the Liver Bird proudly on your chest.
The #NBFootball @LFC 18-19 away kit has arrived.#ThisMeansMore #LFC pic.twitter.com/RpSrQXnbRi
— New Balance Football (@NBFootball) June 13, 2018
Manchester City
The new 2018/19 #mancity home kit is revealed! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kNUNE1btfw
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018
Manchester United
Rooted in 🔴👕🔴⁰
Our new @adidasfootball home kit, inspired by our origins. 🚃⁰
Get yours now: https://t.co/kcB44JjShY #HereToCreate #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZcHXeTUo7J
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2018
👕🌊🏆
Inspired by 1968, our new 3rd kit for 18/19 by @adidasfootball is made from Parley Ocean Plastic.
Get yours now: https://t.co/fRmZGxydQP #MUFC #1968 #HereToCreate #adidasParley @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/0E0ROAfvm6
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2018
Newcastle United
Our new signing in our new @pumafootball home shirt 😍 pic.twitter.com/phnfLSRxtf
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 29, 2018
🗓 In store: 03/08/2018#TheFabricOfNewcastle pic.twitter.com/p5r3r3stF4
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 9, 2018
Southampton
#SaintsFC's new @UnderArmourUK home kit in use for the first time tonight! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ch51gbqpZI
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 5, 2018
💛💛💛
Happy with the return to yellow for the new @UnderArmourUK away kit, #SaintsFC fans? pic.twitter.com/1MAAG7WNzd
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 16, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur
Not yet released
Watford
🛒 | The Hornets Shop will be open this Sunday June 24, so come down to The Vic and get your new 2018/19 #watfordfc home kit by @adidasUK 💪 #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/XzjFM39dlf
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 21, 2018
West Ham United
Introducing our Home & Away kits for the 2018/19 season… #ImForever pic.twitter.com/o4wrfg1ZaT
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 25, 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Introducing… our @adidasUK 2018/19 @premierleague home kit.#OldGoldNewChallenge
💛🖤👇https://t.co/Hs8zLTcauM pic.twitter.com/D2j0CosJXt
— Wolves (@Wolves) June 21, 2018
We'd also like to introduce our @adidasUK 2018/19 @premierleague away kit.#OldGoldNewChallenge
⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UCFYhCRSDl
— Wolves (@Wolves) June 21, 2018