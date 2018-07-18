Man City, USMNT’s Mix Diskerud loaned to South Korea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mix Diskerud’s fascinating career took another turn on Tuesday when the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder completed a move to South Korea.

Ulsan Hyundai has confirmed a one-year loan signing of Diskerud from Premier League side Manchester City.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens in January following his time in MLS with Eastern Conference side New York City FC.

OFFICIAL | Ulsan Hyundai have confirmed a signing of American midfielder Mix Diskerud on loan from Manchester City. #kleague pic.twitter.com/4KcZVatayC — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) July 17, 2018

Diskerud spent the last two seasons on loan at IFK Goteborg in the Swedish first division, including a stint with the club in the second half of the 2017/18 season after completing the move to Man City.

With his loan to South Korea, Diskerud becomes the first Premier League player to go to the Asian country, despite not having suited up for the defending English champions.