Report: Robert Kraft could purchase minority stake in Sevilla

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Robert Kraft could be looking to extend his support of soccer on a global scale in the near future.

A number of reports suggest that Kraft and his ownership group are seeking a 40 percent stake in La Liga club Sevilla.

The Spanish side has finished inside the top half of the La Liga table in each of the last 17 seasons, including three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles from 2014 to 2016.

The Boston business mogul currently owns both the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

Kraft was believed to have had interest in purchasing stake in Premier League giants Liverpool back in November 2005, however, a deal never materialized and opened the door for American John Henry to take over the side.