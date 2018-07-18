Report: Robert Kraft could purchase minority stake in Sevilla

Robert Kraft could be looking to extend his support of soccer on a global scale in the near future.
A number of reports suggest that Kraft and his ownership group are seeking a 40 percent stake in La Liga club Sevilla.
The Spanish side has finished inside the top half of the La Liga table in each of the last 17 seasons, including three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles from 2014 to 2016.
The Boston business mogul currently owns both the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.
Kraft was believed to have had interest in purchasing stake in Premier League giants Liverpool back in November 2005, however, a deal never materialized and opened the door for American John Henry to take over the side.
Mix Diskerud’s fascinating career took another turn on Tuesday when the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder completed a move to South Korea.
Ulsan Hyundai has confirmed a one-year loan signing of Diskerud from Premier League side Manchester City.
The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens in January following his time in MLS with Eastern Conference side New York City FC.
Diskerud spent the last two seasons on loan at IFK Goteborg in the Swedish first division, including a stint with the club in the second half of the 2017/18 season after completing the move to Man City.
With his loan to South Korea, Diskerud becomes the first Premier League player to go to the Asian country, despite not having suited up for the defending English champions.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves across the globe when he completed a stunning move to Juventus over the weekend, but American fans will have to wait to little while to see the Portuguese star in action.
The 33-year-old won’t take part in the Serie A champions’ tour of the United States this summer, which begins on July 25 against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Instead, Ronaldo will head to Asia for his annual “CR7 Tour,” which helps promote his various sponsorship obligations as well as his global brand.
Juventus faces a jam-packed fixture list while in the U.S. over the coming weeks, which includes three International Champions Cup matches, as well as taking on the MLS All-Stars in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game on August 1 in Atlanta.
Liverpool has been in search of a new first-choice goalkeeper for several months, and now it appears that Jurgen Klopp and his side have their man.
The Reds reportedly have a deal in the place for Roma shot-stopper Alisson in excess of $84 million, which would make the 25-year-old the most expensive goalkeeper in football history.
Chelsea had also been viewed as a potential landing spot for the budding star in net, however, it seems likely that Liverpool has beaten their Premier League rivals for the player.
The previous transfer record for a keeper came 17 years ago when Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon completed a $69 million move from Parma to Juventus.
Alisson started in all five of Brazil’s World Cup matches this summer in Russia, including the team’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium that knocked the Selecao out of the competition in the quarterfinals.
He managed to keep three clean sheets in the tournament.
The move for Alisson will likely spell the end for Loris Karius at Anfield, after starting 33 matches in all competitions last season for the Reds, including the team’s UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) The coach that led Iceland to its first World Cup has stepped down.
The Icelandic Football Association says Heimir Hallgrimsson has decided to leave at his own request, ending seven years in the role.
Hallgrimsson was the co-coach with Lars Lagerback of Sweden at the European Championship in 2016, when Iceland reached the quarterfinals after beating England.
After Lagerback left, Hallgrimsson assumed sole control of the national team, which became the least populous team to ever play at a World Cup. Iceland drew with Argentina in its opening group game but failed to advance to the knockout stage.
Hellgrimsson is a part-time dentist.