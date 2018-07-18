Video: Ayoze Perez stuns with back-heel strike in Newcastle training

The Premier League season may be a few weeks away from kicking off, but Ayoze Perez looks to be in fine form for the Magpies.
[ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo won’t travel to U.S. with Juventus ]
The Newcastle attacker scored a wonderful flicked back-heel during a recent training session with the club (below), potentially giving fans a preview of things to come this season.
Perez, 24, is entering his fifth season at St. James’ Park, and with goals like this, the Spaniard will have expectations raised even further under manager Rafael Benitez.
Transfer season has been turned up a notch with the conclusion of the World Cup, and a number of big names are in the news on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Alisson on the brink of joining PL giants Liverpool ]
Paul Pogba‘s performance for France at the World Cup was key for Les Bleus in their run to the title, and now the Manchester United midfielder could be on the move.
Tuttosport is reporting that Pogba wants to complete a switch back to Juventus, which would see him joining Cristiano Ronaldo and the seven-time reigning Serie A champions.
Pogba previously played with Juve from 2012 to 2016, after beginning his professional career with the Red Devils.
With Aston Villa’s ongoing financial struggles, several high-quality players could be sold this summer, and the sale of the team’s most-coveted talent may be on the horizon.
Sky Sports is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have engaged talks with Villa over a move for midfielder Jack Grealish.
The young creator could command anywhere between $40 and $50 million if a deal is struck with the PL giants, who look to sign their first player of the summer.
Napoli appears confident it can add to its attack this summer, as new manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to one of his former players.
Ancelotti has reportedly reached out to Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria over a potential switch to Serie A, after having coached the Argentina international at Real Madrid four years ago.
With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler already entrenched in PSG’s squad, Di Maria could be looking for a more stable environment in 2018/19 where he can receive more consistent playing time.
Liverpool will miss one of its squad regulars in 2018/19, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.
The 24-year-old England international suffered the blow in April’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against AS Roma, and has been sidelined ever since.
The injury forced Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss a call up to England for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well.
“It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of the injury. “We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly.
“There has been no change, no setback – it’s exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we’re now giving more detail publicly.
“It is typical of Ox that he didn’t want the news to overshadow the end of the season and, to be quite honest, we thought we could wait and tell people at an appropriate time. His surgery – which he had on the day of our second leg in Rome – has been completely successful and his recovery has started superbly well. But the truth of the matter is that we are preparing this season knowing he will not be with us on the pitch for competitive matches for the majority of it. If we do see him back this season it will be a bonus.”
The former Arsenal midfielder joined the Reds last season after a falling out in playing time with the Gunners.
In 42 matches with Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain recorded five goals in all competitions.
Robert Kraft could be looking to extend his support of soccer on a global scale in the near future.
[ MORE: Ronaldo won’t travel with Juventus for U.S. tour ]
A number of reports suggest that Kraft and his ownership group are seeking a 40 percent stake in La Liga club Sevilla.
The Spanish side has finished inside the top half of the La Liga table in each of the last 17 seasons, including three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles from 2014 to 2016.
The Boston business mogul currently owns both the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.
Kraft was believed to have had interest in purchasing stake in Premier League giants Liverpool back in November 2005, however, a deal never materialized and opened the door for American John Henry to take over the side.
Mix Diskerud’s fascinating career took another turn on Tuesday when the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder completed a move to South Korea.
[ MORE: Liverpool agrees terms for Roma keeper Alisson ]
Ulsan Hyundai has confirmed a one-year loan signing of Diskerud from Premier League side Manchester City.
The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens in January following his time in MLS with Eastern Conference side New York City FC.
Diskerud spent the last two seasons on loan at IFK Goteborg in the Swedish first division, including a stint with the club in the second half of the 2017/18 season after completing the move to Man City.
With his loan to South Korea, Diskerud becomes the first Premier League player to go to the Asian country, despite not having suited up for the defending English champions.