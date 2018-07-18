WATCH LIVE: U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals Wed. night

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open is back, with all four quarterfinal matchups set for Wednesday night.

It’s a mixed bag of haves and have-nots from the 2018 MLS regular season still alive in the competition. Current holders Sporting Kansas City are still alive and have been drawn away to the Houston Dynamo (8:30 p.m. ET), in something of a grudge match for Houston after coughing up a 2-0 lead and losing to Sporting KC 3-2 last month.

Los Angeles FC host Portland Timbers (10:30 p.m. ET) in a rematch of Sunday’s league clash at Banc of California Stadium (a 0-0 draw). Philadelphia Union and Orlando City SC open the night’s action at Talen Energy Stadium (7 p.m. ET), followed by Chicago Fire taking on the only remaining lower-division team still in the competition, Louisville City (7:30 p.m. ET).

All games will be streamed live on ussoccer.com, direct links below.

STREAMS

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC — WATCH

Chicago Fire vs. Louisville City — WATCH

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City — WATCH

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers — WATCH

