Premier League friendlies: Liverpool meets BVB; Everton in Portugal

The Premier League is three weeks and one day from opening its 2018-19 slate, when Leicester City will visit Old Trafford for a Friday afternoon match with Manchester United.

The end of the World Cup has eyeballs trained on friendlies, with 19 Premier League teams doing work over the weekend.

The International Champions Cup has a pair of matches on the docket.

Friday sees Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, sans many of their World Cup stars, mixing it up with Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Then Sunday will see Borussia Dortmund switching gears and time zones, tangling with Liverpool in North Carolina as Pulisic renews acquaintances with old pal Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United takes on San Jose on Sunday, two days after facing Club America.

Other marquee friendlies of the weekend include Bournemouth facing American back Shaq Moore and Levante on Friday, with Fulham hosting Lyon on Saturday, and Everton meeting Lille and Porto on consecutive Portuguese days Saturday and Sunday.

Friday

Bournemouth vs. Levante

Burnley vs. Macclesfield Town

Burnley vs. Curzon Ashton

Cardiff City vs Torquay

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund (in Chicago)

Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon

Crystal Palace vs. Oxford United

Everton vs. Lille

Fulham vs. Lyon

Huddersfield Town vs. Real Betis

Huddersfield Town vs. Roy-Weiss Essen or Werder Bremen

Leicester City vs. Notts County

Southampton vs. Derby County

Watford vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

West Ham United vs. Preston North End

Sunday

Everton vs. Porto

Huddersfield Town vs. Darmstadt

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund (in North Carolina)

Manchester United vs. San Jose Earthquakes (in Santa Clara)

Wolverhampton vs. TBD

