Messi, Mascherano confronted Argentine coaching staff at World Cup

By Daniel KarellJul 20, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
After two games at the 2018 World Cup, Argentina was in serious trouble.

With an aging team that lacked world class defenders, the Albiceleste managed just a draw with Iceland while eventual World Cup finalists Croatia reminded Argentina what it used to have in midfield with a dominating 3-0 win.

The defeat put Argentina in a precarious position, needing a win on the final group stage day and some luck to go through into the knockout stage past Nigeria and Iceland. Now, a new book by Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain could shed some light on what happened between the match against Croatia and Nigeria.

According to Senosian’s digital book, called El Mundial es Historias, Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano ordered a meeting with manager Jorge Sampaoli and his coaching staff, and it did not go down well.

“We don’t get what you say, we don’t trust you anymore and we want to have an opinion,” Messi and Mascherano are reported to have said to Sampaoli, which surprised the veteran manager. When Sampaoli asked the players what they wanted an opinion on, they responded, “everything.”

Messi was reportedly also upset with Sampaoli for the manager asking Messi who he thought should come on as a substitute during the match.

“You asked me 10 times which players you wanted me to see on and which ones I didn’t and I never gave you a name,” Messi reportedly said.

In the days following the defeat to Croatia, many reports emerged out of the Argentina camp that Messi had essentially organized a mutiny, and he was going to select the squad and tactical instructions. The team made the switch from a three-man backline to a more standard 4-4-2, and it delivered some better performances, even though Argentina’s defense was still shambolic, especially in the 4-3 defeat to France.

With 15 members of the 23-man roster over the age of 30 and no head coach, the Argentina National Team is set for a huge upheavel, and there’s not much in terms of youth players who could replace the likes of Mascherano, Banega, Otamendi and of course Messi and Sergio Aguero in the lineup.

These alleged quotes are just the beginning of what should be a messy year for Argentina, as it tries to get itself back on track, renewing its youth development and forming the next generation of Albiceleste stars.

Spurs sign Son to contract extension

By Daniel KarellJul 20, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
One of the Premier League’s most underrated wingers is getting a well-deserved pay day.

Heung-Min Son has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham, the club announced Friday. Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Son became the leading goalscorer from Asia in Premier League history last season, with 47 goals in 140 total appearances for Spurs, and he scored 20 goals last season in 55 total games.

Coming off a somewhat disappointing performance at the World Cup, Son is expected to take part in Tottenham’s U.S. tour in preseason and play in the club’s Premier League opener against Newcastle before taking part in the Asian Games in August.

The Asian Games are of massive importance to Son, as well as his teammates.

In South Korea, players can only defer military service for so long, and if South Korea fails to win the Asian Games, it’s unlikely that Son will be able to see out his contract with Spurs, unless he wants to spend the rest of his life outside of South Korea.

If he’s unable to defer military service, which for Son would likely involve playing for the Army’s soccer team Sangju Sangmu, he’ll have to return to South Korea within the next year or two.

If South Korea wins, he can extend his European stay well into the future. A lot is riding on next month’s tournament in Indonesia.

Cahill open to offers for club football outside Australia

Associated PressJul 20, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Tim Cahill says he hopes to continue playing club football outside Australia despite retiring from national duties with the Socceroos.

The 38-year-old Cahill, who announced his international retirement earlier this week, said Friday he would also be open to collaboration with Football Federation Australia, serving as an “ambassador” to the A-League and beginning a potential career in coaching.

The former Everton and New York Red Bulls midfielder became the first Australian to play at four consecutive World Cups when he came off the bench in Australia’s 2-0 defeat to Peru in the group stages in Russia.

Cahill retires as Australia’s leading goal scorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances

“I’ve not really entertained anyone when it comes to football because I’ve been selfish enough to have some serious family time,” said Cahill, who plans to live in the United States.

“To live in America and try and play in the A-League would be impossible,” he said.

Cahill played only sparingly last season during spells with the A-League’s Melbourne City and English Championship side Millwall.

Cazorla overcomes odds, returns to field after 21 months

By Daniel KarellJul 20, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Santi Cazorla was facing the prospect of never walking again.

Now, he’s back where he belongs.

Cazorla made his incredible return to soccer 636 days after his last match, coming off the bench in Villarreal’s first preseason match of the season, a 1-1 draw with Hercules. Between his last game and now, Cazorla had to endure eight (8!) operations on his Achillies tendon, an infection to the tendon and his leg, and nearly two years on the sidelines as he contemplated and worried if he would ever play again.

After years as a top player and 77 caps for the Spanish National Team, Cazorla is thankful to just put on his shirt and boots for a game.

 “To feel like a football player is very special,” Cazorla told Villarreal’s website. “Without a doubt, I stay with the affection of the people throughout this period. The fans have given me strength and accompanied me during difficult times. “

Manchester United draws Club America 1-1 on Mata goal

By Kyle BonnJul 19, 2018, 11:57 PM EDT
Manchester United began Jose Mourinho’s “very bad” preseason with a drab 1-1 draw against Liga MX side Club America.

Juan Mata hit the post in the opening 20 minutes and later scored the equalizer in the 78th minute after Ander Herrera‘s header rebounded off the crossbar and right into the Spaniard’s lap. Mata then put his shot through the goalkeeper’s legs and in for the only goal for the Red Devils.

With many players receiving extra rest after participating in the 2018 World Cup, Manchester United is utilizing a bit-part roster for much of the preseason which includes five matches in the United States. Regulars Mata, Herrera, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Antonio Valencia were all included in the starting lineup, but they were joined by a smattering of relative unknowns.

35-year-old journeyman goalkeeper Lee Grant played the first 45 minutes between the sticks, replaced in the second half by 22-year-old Joel Peirera. 22-year-old midfielder Andreas Pereira played the full 90 minutes in midfield, while 21-year-old winger Demetri Mitchell saw his name listed among the starters along with Scott McTominay, who suffered a nasty looking head injury late in the match on an overhead kick attempt.

16-year-old Mason Greenwood got a few minutes towards the end, with Mourinho hoping to get a quick look at the club’s U-18 leading scorer. Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Alex Tuanzebe also both came off the bench to participate, as did 18-year-old former Feyenoord youth product Tahith Chong who was impressive during his second-half appearance.

While Manchester United held a slight majority in possession, Club America out-shot the Premier League giants 15-10, however the Liga MX side could only manage to put four of those on target.