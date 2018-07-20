Spurs sign Son to contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Premier League’s most underrated wingers is getting a well-deserved pay day.

Heung-Min Son has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham, the club announced Friday. Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Son became the leading goalscorer from Asia in Premier League history last season, with 47 goals in 140 total appearances for Spurs, and he scored 20 goals last season in 55 total games.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2023. ▶️ https://t.co/jmNE7GniNC#COYS pic.twitter.com/dUeS1SO7IU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018

Coming off a somewhat disappointing performance at the World Cup, Son is expected to take part in Tottenham’s U.S. tour in preseason and play in the club’s Premier League opener against Newcastle before taking part in the Asian Games in August.

#thfc Heung-Min Son signs a new five-year contract. He's set to be involved in the tour of the US and will stay with the squad for the opening PL match at Newcastle, before heading off to the Asian Games. Important to have him available for that, with Kane & Alli returning late. — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceSpurs) July 20, 2018

The Asian Games are of massive importance to Son, as well as his teammates.

In South Korea, players can only defer military service for so long, and if South Korea fails to win the Asian Games, it’s unlikely that Son will be able to see out his contract with Spurs, unless he wants to spend the rest of his life outside of South Korea.

If he’s unable to defer military service, which for Son would likely involve playing for the Army’s soccer team Sangju Sangmu, he’ll have to return to South Korea within the next year or two.

If South Korea wins, he can extend his European stay well into the future. A lot is riding on next month’s tournament in Indonesia.