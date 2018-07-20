Transfer Rumor Roundup: Everton make $65.6 million bid for Richarlison, Mbappe, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second-consecutive season, Everton is set to bring in another big-money signing.

On the heels of last year’s nearly $60 million deal to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton looks set to sign Watford winger Richarlison for a $65.6 million transfer fee. Everton manager Marco Silva coached Richarlison when Silva was Watford manager and has been looking to reunite with the 21-year-old Brazilian.

Richarlison began his time at Watford in fine form, scoring give goals by the end of November and looking dangerous along the wings. But the goals dried up and defenders began to figure out how to mark him out of the game, neutralizing his danger.

At Everton, Richarlison is going to be expected to lift this side back into a strong position in the table, following a rough year for the club.

Here’s more transfer rumors from across the Premier League, Europe and North America:

Fabinho recruiting Mbappe to Liverpool

Like a college coach, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is starting the recruiting process early, hoping it will pay off.

In an interview with the Guardian, Fabinho said he would try to convince World Cup star Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG after this season. The 19-year-old Mbappe just became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final (after Pele) and is set for a second season at his hometown club, Paris Saint-Germain.

But perhaps we could see Mbappe leaving defenders in his wake in the Premier League.

“Kylian has already said he will remain at PSG for the next season but I will try slowly to convince him to come to Liverpool,” Fabinho said.

TFC Scouts Ecuadorian Forward

It’s no secret that Toronto FC has struggled mightily since falling in the CONCACAF Champions League final, but the club’s woes in front of goal could be solved soon.

According to a report from Metro US, Toronto FC is looking at 20-year-old Ecuadorian striker Washington Corozo. The youngster has featured in the past for Ecuador’s Under-17 and Under-20 youth national teams, including playing against the U.S. Under-20 MNT during the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

Corozo also made a single Copa Libertadores appearance for Independiente del Valle in his native Ecuador and looks to be the next big striker to make it out of the western South American nation.

Toronto FC sits in second to last place in the Eastern Conference, with just 30 goals in 19 games along with a dreadful 4-4-11 league record.