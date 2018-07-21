MLS 3 Things: Unstoppable Martinez grills DC in surge toward record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josef Martinez bagged his MLS record sixth career hat trick, and moved to within five goals of the single season goal record as Atlanta United battered DC United 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

1) The MLS record book better get used to his name: Martinez now has 22 goals in 22 matches this season, and he’s going to break the Major League Soccer single season goal record if he’s at least half as productive over the final 12 matches.

Martinez has goals in nine of his last 10 matches. He got luck to set up his third, but look at this composed finish.

.@JosefMartinez17 earns a spot in the record books! His third goal of the night sets a new MLS record for career hat tricks. 🎩 #ATLvDC https://t.co/oQtcBp5n9f — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 21, 2018

2) Another American milestone: 18-year-old USMNT prospect Andrew Carleton made his first MLS start and helped set-up Martinez’s second goal, which gave Atlanta United its first lead.

3) Rooney fails to find score sheet: England hero Wayne Rooney couldn’t find a goal or assist after picking up one of the latter in his debut. This time it was a start for Rooney, who went 66 minutes and earned a yellow card to go with his second shot.

