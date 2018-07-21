More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Premier League friendlies: Saints undone by Lampard’s Rams

By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Nine Premier League clubs were in action Saturday, none of them at home.

An ex-PL star, however, thrilled his home fans in a Pride Park debut, facing top flight competition.

Derby County 3-0 Southampton

Frank Lampard is the new Rams’ boss, and his first home match was a win over Premier League competition.

“Lamps” got two goals from Tom Lawrence, and another from Mason Bennett as Saints fell by three. It was Southampton’s first match since returning from a China trip which saw a draw with Schalke and a defeat of Jiangu Suning.

Notts County 1-4 Leicester City

The visitors went down 1-0 before rebounding with vigor to hammer the Magpies behind four different scorers: Demarai Gray, Wes Morgan, Islam Slimani, and Hamza Choudhury.

AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

The Gulls slipped to defeat, going down two before Ollie Norwood converted an Aaron Connelly-won penalty

Oxford United 1-3 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Sullay Kaikai scored as Roy Hodgson‘s men collected an easy enough win away from home.

Real Betis 2-0 Huddersfield Town /  Roy-Weiss Essen 1-0 Huddersfield Town

The Terriers lost a pair of 45-minute friendlies in Belgium.

Elsewhere

Lille 0-0 (4-2, PKs) Everton
Lyon 4-0 Fulham
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-3 Watford
Preston North End 2-2 West Ham United

Neymar: I get the diving jokes but “you will never understand”

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Neymar proved himself not above a laugh at his own expense this week when he posted a video regarding the Neymar Challenge, the phenomenon in which people writhe around in agony at the slightest touch.

The 26-year-old wants the world to understand his reasons for play-acting — or at least his perceived exaggerations — following some fouls, and the keyword here is apparently “some.”

Neymar is consistently fouled by teams, and there’s little doubt that the majority of Brazil’s World Cup opponents were aiming to disrupt his love of the game if not outright injure the magnificent talent.

He implies, frankly enough, that he’s extra sore and feels injuries more closely than the next guy.

There’s no question Neymar made some ridiculous theater in Russia with his rolling and grimacing, but take a look at his logic and let us know if you buy the “complications” of his antics.

From Sky Sports:

“Do you think I want to suffer tackles all of the time? No, it is painful, it hurts. After the games I stay back for four or five hours putting on ice, it’s complicated but if you haven’t experienced that you will never understand. I saw [the jokes], but I took them with a humor. Even yesterday I posted on Instagram a joke with the children about it.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Trippier to Real? Barca pursuit of Willian continues

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 21, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk examines some of the biggest transfer stories on Saturday, including a young Three Lions star potentially on the move to La Liga.

Several England players did themselves big favors at the 2018 World Cup, and one of the biggest wins certainly resides with Tottenham.

Kieran Trippier has begun to draw interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, and according to the Sun, a $66 million bid could be forthcoming for the young outside back.

Trippier signed a five-year contract with Spurs last summer, however, his meteoric rise at the World Cup could prevent Tottenham from holding onto their young stud.

Meanwhile, staying in Spain, Barcelona remains keen on signing Chelsea winger Willian.

The Catalan side has reportedly placed a third bid for the Brazil international, with a $72 million valuation placed on the player.

Willian could be one of several Chelsea stars to leave the club this summer, with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Finally, the Blues could be in the market for a new striker under manager Maurizio Sarri, and the former Napoli boss could turn to Serie A to fill the void.

Sky Italia is reporting that Chelsea has made contact with Juventus over Gonzalo Higuain’s services, and the club could be willing to sell the Argentina international in order to fend off Financial Fair Play implications that stem from signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Croatian media: Forward Kalinic refused WCup medal

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Croatian media say that forward Nikola Kalinic has not accepted the silver medal his team won at the World Cup in Russia because he was sent home early in the competition.

Kalinic has reportedly said “thank you but I did not play in Russia.”

Coach Zlatko Dalic sent Kalinic home following the team’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria in their opening match.

Dalic said he wanted to use Kalinic as a substitute in the second half but the AC Milan forward, who was already warming up, told him he was not able to play because of a back problem.

Dalic said Kalinic did the same in a World Cup warmup against Brazil and during training.

Croatia lost 4-2 to France in the final.

Marseille signs Caleta-Car, Fonte joins Lille

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
MARSEILLE, France (AP) Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car has joined Marseille from Red Bull Salzburg, becoming the first offseason signing for the nine-time French champion.

Caleta-Car played a group game at the World Cup with Croatia, which lost 4-2 against France in the final last week.

He won four Austrian league titles and three national cups with Salzburg.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed but L’Equipe newspaper reported that Marseille agreed to a fee of 19 million euros for the 21-year-old player, who was also targeted by Spanish club Sevilla.

“He is a very good central defender, for now and for the future,” Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta said. “He is a clever player, who understands football. His very physical skills make him very good in the air and has good passing abilities.”

Marseille finished fourth in the French league last season and lost 3-0 against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final, missing out on a Champions League berth.

FONTE JOINS LILLE

Portugal defender Jose Fonte is set to continue his much-traveled career in the north of France after agreeing to a two-year deal with Lille.

The 34-year-old Fonte started all four games at the World Cup in Russia as Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.

Two years ago, he was a member of the squad which won the European championship in France.

Lille said in a statement Fonte will sign “in the coming days” following medical tests.

The former Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham center back played only a few matches with Chinese club Dalian Yifang this year before terminating his contract.

He is the second international to join Lille this summer after former France forward Loic Remy.

“I’m very proud to join Lille, which is a great French club,” Fonte said. “It’s a new challenge for me, hopefully it will be successful.”