Premier League friendlies: Saints undone by Lampard’s Rams

Nine Premier League clubs were in action Saturday, none of them at home.
An ex-PL star, however, thrilled his home fans in a Pride Park debut, facing top flight competition.
Derby County 3-0 Southampton
Frank Lampard is the new Rams’ boss, and his first home match was a win over Premier League competition.
“Lamps” got two goals from Tom Lawrence, and another from Mason Bennett as Saints fell by three. It was Southampton’s first match since returning from a China trip which saw a draw with Schalke and a defeat of Jiangu Suning.
Notts County 1-4 Leicester City
The visitors went down 1-0 before rebounding with vigor to hammer the Magpies behind four different scorers: Demarai Gray, Wes Morgan, Islam Slimani, and Hamza Choudhury.
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
The Gulls slipped to defeat, going down two before Ollie Norwood converted an Aaron Connelly-won penalty
Oxford United 1-3 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Sullay Kaikai scored as Roy Hodgson‘s men collected an easy enough win away from home.
Real Betis 2-0 Huddersfield Town / Roy-Weiss Essen 1-0 Huddersfield Town
The Terriers lost a pair of 45-minute friendlies in Belgium.
Elsewhere
Lille 0-0 (4-2, PKs) Everton
Lyon 4-0 Fulham
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-3 Watford
Preston North End 2-2 West Ham United