Liga MX wrap: Xolos beats Chivas as Apertura begins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liga MX’s Apertura season is off and running with all 18 clubs partaking in a match this weekend.

[ MORE: Marketing Pulisic with BVB ]

Club Tijuana 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara

Scoreless at the half, the weekend’s marquee match sprang to life in the final 45. Juan Martin Lucero gave TJ a 54th minute lead before Jose Van Rankin knotted it up five minutes later.

Lucero assisted Jose Rivero’s 75th minute winner, which was helped in its status when Michael Perez took a red card in the 80th.

It was the World Cup of set pieces, and now Tijuana find their second goal off a corner as Rivero gives the hosts a 2-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/Nxyzv4NNAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2018

Cruz Azul 3-0 Puebla

Elias Hernandez scored a goal and added an assist, and Milton Caraglio put one of his five shots on goal into the net. Andres Renteria also scored in the win.

Tigres 2-0 Leon

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored, and Lucas Zelarayan marked a goal and an assist in the win.

Elsewhere

Club America vs. Necaxa — 9 p.m. ET Sunday

Toluca 2-0 Morelia

Santos Laguna 2-1 Lobos BUAP

Pachuca 0-1 Monterrey

Veracruz 0-2 Pumas UNAM

Atlas 0-0 Queretaro

Follow @NicholasMendola