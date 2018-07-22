Report: Orlando’s Justin Meram could be traded back to Columbus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former Columbus Crew midfielder could be on his way back to the Eastern Conference side.

Several reports have suggested that Orlando City’s Justin Meram could be on his way back to Columbus, as the Lions look to trade the midfielder back to the club that drafted the 29-year-old.

The veteran attacker joined the Lions back in January in a trade after spending seven seasons with the Crew.

Reliable Twitter account MLS Transfers first reported the story on Sunday, also naming the Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Cincinnati as potential landing spots for Meram.

Source: Justin Meram will be traded to Columbus, FC Cincinatti, Portland or Vancouver in next 48 hours. Columbus and Cincinatti have highest bids in for him. — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) July 22, 2018

Meram was traded to Orlando back in January after requesting a move away from Columbus due to ongoing talks of the club being relocated out of Ohio.

The Iraq international has struggled in his first season with Orlando, scoring just one goal in 17 appearances for the club — who currently sit in ninth place and six points outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs.