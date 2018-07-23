Preseason Premier League schedule

The 2018-19 Premier League season is fast approaching and this week will see all 20 teams stepping up their preseason preparations.
From the big International Champions Cup games between Manchester City and Liverpool and Manchester United and Liverpool across the USA, to Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea all playing in high-profile games across the planet, there is plenty going on.
The likes of Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle will also spend time in Europe, while plenty of PL clubs have friendlies domestically as they begin to reach peak fitness during preseason.
Below is the full schedule for games to be played from July 23-29.
Arsenal
26 July v Atletico Madrid (Singapore Sports Hub) International Champions Cup (ICC)
28 July v Paris Saint Germain (Singapore Sports Hub)
AFC Bournemouth
27 July v Bristol City (Ashton Gate)
28 July v Nottingham Forest (City Ground)
Brighton & Hove Albion
24 July v Charlton Athletic (The Valley)
28 July v Birmingham City (St Andrew’s Stadium)
Burnley
26 July v Aberdeen (Pittodrie); UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round, first leg
29 July v Montpellier (Turf Moor)
Cardiff City
25 July v Rotherham United (New York Stadium)
28 July v Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)
Chelsea
28 July v Inter Milan (Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice)
Crystal Palace
24 July v Stevenage (Lamex Stadium)
28 July v Reading (Madejski Stadium)
Everton
26 July v Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)
Fulham
No games scheduled
Huddersfield Town
25 July v Lyon (John Smith’s Stadium)
Leicester City
25 July v Akhisarspor (Villach, Austria)
28 July v Udinese (Klagenfurt, Austria)
Liverpool
25 July v Manchester City (MetLife Stadium, New York)
28 July v Manchester United (Michigan Stadium)
Manchester City
25 July v Liverpool (MetLife Stadium)
28 July v Bayern Munich (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
Manchester United
25 July v AC Milan (StubHub Center, LA)
28 July v Liverpool (Michigan Stadium)
Newcastle United
24 July v Hull City (KCOM Stadium)
28 July v Porto (Estadio do Dragao)
Southampton
28 July v Dijon (Complexe Sportif de Divonne)
Tottenham Hotspur
25 July v Roma (SDCCU Stadium, San Diego)
28 July v Barcelona (Rose Bowl Stadium)
Watford
27 July v Stevenage (The Lamex Stadium)
28 July v Brentford (Griffin Park)
West Ham United
25 July v Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium)
28 July v Ipswich Town (Portman Road)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25 July v Stoke City (bet365 Stadium)
28 July v Derby County (Pride Park)