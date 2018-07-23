More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
What’s so special about $65m Richarlison?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2018, 10:49 PM EDT
Marco Silva‘s love for Richarlison is going to cost more than $80 million to Premier League clubs.

First there was the approximately $15 million required to bring the 20-year-old from Fluminese to Watford.

Silva was hired by Everton this summer after the Hornets fired him for flirting with the same gig in November, and now the manager is ready to pay $65 million more for Richarlison. The Liverpool Echo pointed out his admiration for the player at his Watford signing last summer:

“When you look at other Brazilian players some of them are not too direct like him,” Silva said. “He is a worker. Everybody who saw him in a training session will understand what I told you. The good things about Brazilian footballers he has and I am really happy with him.”

The left winger scored five goals and added five assists in his first Premier League season before turning 21 in May.

Five and three of those came in the first 13 matches of the season, when he was a bit of a monster (good kind) in the air. Far from a singular player, Richarlison was credited with as many as eight tackles in a game (Southampton, Sept. 19).

Perhaps he burnt out over the course of the season, and that has to be the hope of Everton as it bets that Richarlison on the left, Gylfi Sigurdsson centrally, and Theo Walcott on the right can feed Cenk Tosun and/or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Richarlison was far less effective once Silva left Vicarage Road, and the player was only 20 for the majority of last season. Will the reunion and experience justify the big spend?

Transfer journey over, Kluivert turns his attention to Serie A

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Roma’s 19-year-old Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick, had an interesting time running his way through the transfer rumor mill from Amsterdam to Rome.

Some of it was his doing, too, as Kluivert gave a February interview mentioning Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

And here’s where we get an unlikely bit of blunt honesty regarding the gossip mill, often derided by players: Kluivert considered the rumors as compliments.

“You see your name a lot of times passing by, that clubs are looking at you,” Kluivert told ProSoccerTalk. “Sometimes it was true, sometimes it wasn’t. It means that you’re doing good, though.”

Kluivert chose Roma, of course, and he knows the courtship and price tag of $21 million will have eyes trained on his performance. He’s looking to build on a 10-goal, 5-assist season at Ajax, one that ranked the teenager higher than all but eight players on advanced stats site WhoScored.

“I thought a long time about my decision and I think this is the best for me, and I will give 100 percent for the club,” Kluivert said. “Nobody can do more than 100 percent so let’s see what it’ll be like. I want to be there for the team, and I think we can achieve great things and I want to contribute.”

Kluivert says he’s adjusting to life in Rome thanks to a pair of Dutch teammates in Kevin Strootman, who speaks fine Italian, and Rick Karsdorp, who acts as his food guide.

And it helps that his new, historic home has some in common with his previous one.

“I come from Amsterdam, a busy city, great people, and here in Rome the people, the fans give everything for their team and it was the same in Holland at Ajax,” he said. “That’s nice to have that here as well.”

Chelsea linked with several goalkeepers as Courtois decision looms

Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Maurizio Sarri is being linked with a quartet of goalkeepers at Chelsea, whether Thibaut Courtois skips town or not.

Stoke’s Jack Butland is one name on the list, but the Potters want close to $40 million for their England national teamer. Sky says Leicester City and Crystal Palace would also like Butland, but Butland prefers a European contender.

Sarri could also bring one of his old backstops from Serie A back to the Premier League in the form of Pepe Reina.

The former Liverpool backstop could cost $12 million, and would be eyed as insurance for a No. 1 keeper. Wily Caballero is Courtois’ current back-up.

Then there’s Marca, which claims Courtois’ move to Real Madrid would have the Blues working hard to get Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester or bring Petr Cech back from Arsenal.

Butland’s the clear top choice, but the beauty of Chelsea’s money is the ability to bring in two beautiful talents. Who should the Blues target?

Advanced stats site WhoScored has Butland’s season just ahead of Cech’s, with Schmeichel well behind. Reina’s season with Napoli was about the same as the Leicester man.

Liverpool ready to part ways with seven including Mignolet, Ings

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Liverpool has spent a lot of money since January, and is looking to bring some back to Anfield.

The Reds have splashed major dough on Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Alisson, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri, the outlay surpassing what came in for Philippe Coutinho, Mamadou Sakho, and Danny Ward.

Now, Goal.com reports, Liverpool is planning to part ways with seven senior players.

The list includes Divock Origi, Simon Mignolet, and Danny Ings, with Lazar Markovic and Pedro Chirivella also on the block.

The report says Jurgen Klopp would like to sign Marko Grujic to a new deal before a season-long loan to Cardiff City, but that would make a sixth departure. The seventh is Sheyi Ojo, who could be a sale or loan.

Getting rid of both Origi and Ings might seem risky at first glance, but the Reds have depth behind Roberto Firmino that goes further than Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge. Youngsters Rhian Brewster and Ben Woodburn could have a chance to make a dent in Klopp’s First Team plans, though both are candidates for loans.

Report: Malcom’s Roma move takes crazy Barca twist

Photo by Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
Done deals aren’t always done, and AS Roma will be fuming with Bordeaux if their marquee move of the summer is hijacked by Barcelona.

Roma announced an agreement with Bordeaux for the transfer of much-desired winger Malcom, the 21-year-old who scored 12 goals and added seven assists in Ligue 1 play last season.

Linked with Everton amongst others earlier this transfer window, Roma director Monchi landed the winger on Monday.

Or so he thought.

Roma announced the impending arrival of the winger, set for a $42 million move to the Italian capital.

But Barcelona had about $5 million more to offer, and Bordeaux, well, Bordeaux wants the dough.

The transfer market is cutthroat, but a selling team making the agreement and then stopping a player from boarding a plane seems like something akin to Stringer Bell giving the A-OK to attack Omar Little on a Sunday morning: Just not cool.

“The Wire”: What a show.