Champions League wrap: Astana, Dinamo Zagreb win

We’re still three rounds from the Premier League participants joining the UEFA Champions League fray, but the relative minnows are still in dogged pursuit of the big pay days that come from qualifying for the group stage.
[ MORE: Richarlison to Everton ]
Here are the scores from Tuesday’s second qualifying round first legs.
Astana 2-1 Midtjylland
László Kleinheisler scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as the Kazakh side overcame a second half equalizer to beat the Danish visitors. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid was the goalkeeper on the bench.
CFR Cluj 0-1 Malmo
Carlos Strandberg scored the lone goal of the match, and the visitors had new American midfielder Romain Gall on the bench as an unused sub.
Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Two goals from Macedonian international Arijan Ademi drove the Croatians past the visiting Israeli side, who failed to find a single away goal.
Elsewhere
PAOK 2-1 Basel
Shkendija 1-0 Sheriff
Legia Warsaw 0-2 Spartak Trnava
Red Star Belgrade 3-0 Suduva