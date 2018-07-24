Champions League wrap: Astana, Dinamo Zagreb win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re still three rounds from the Premier League participants joining the UEFA Champions League fray, but the relative minnows are still in dogged pursuit of the big pay days that come from qualifying for the group stage.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s second qualifying round first legs.

Astana 2-1 Midtjylland

László Kleinheisler scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as the Kazakh side overcame a second half equalizer to beat the Danish visitors. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid was the goalkeeper on the bench.

CFR Cluj 0-1 Malmo

Carlos Strandberg scored the lone goal of the match, and the visitors had new American midfielder Romain Gall on the bench as an unused sub.

Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Two goals from Macedonian international Arijan Ademi drove the Croatians past the visiting Israeli side, who failed to find a single away goal.

Elsewhere

PAOK 2-1 Basel

Shkendija 1-0 Sheriff

Legia Warsaw 0-2 Spartak Trnava

Red Star Belgrade 3-0 Suduva

