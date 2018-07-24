More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport

Mbappe, Ronaldo among FIFA Men’s Player of Year candidates

By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the thick of a third consecutive FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award after being named to the shortlist on Tuesday, however, nine other players will be gunning for the Juventus attacker.

After winning the award in 2016 and 2017, the Portugal international aims to take home the honors again in 2018.

Meanwhile, PSG star Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Lionel Messi and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah will go for their first The Best award.

Messi has finished runner up in the two previous votings.

Other candidates include forwards Antoine Griezmann and Harry Kane, as well as Belgium playmakers Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Below are the nominees for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Thierry Henry reportedly close to becoming Aston Villa manager

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Aston Villa was on the brink of re-joining the Premier League in May, but their efforts fell short in their playoff final against Fulham.

With a recent surge of financial backing, the club could be turning in a different direction at manager, with a former Premier League legend in mind.

Several outlets have reported that the Villans are close to replacing manager Steve Bruce with Belgium assistant and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

The 40-year-old could be named the club’s next manager as early as this week, despite Bruce still being in charge at Villa Park.

New Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are believed to have already met with Henry, who has reportedly agreed to a verbal contract with the Championship side.

Henry has been on the Belgium staff as an assistant since head manager Roberto Martinez took over the Red Devils in 2016.

Numerous betting sites have suspended wagers on Henry taking over at Villa, after odds tumbled to 1/6 in favor of the ex-striker becoming the club’s new manager.

Guardiola, Zidane among FIFA Best Coach nominees

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
A number of the world’s top managers are vying for FIFA Best Coach honors, while a few under-the-radar selections have worked their way into the mix after strong performances at the World Cup.

The 10-man shortlist was released on Tuesday, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane likely favorites to take home the honors.

Five national team bosses made the list, including Didier Deschamps of the world champions France, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic, Belgium’s Roberto Martinez and England’s Gareth Southgate

FIFA first introduced its “The Best” awards in 2016, which includes nine awards in total on the men’s and women’s side of soccer.

Zidane took home Coach of the Year honors last year, while former Leicester manager Claudi Ranieri had earned the first-ever award two years ago.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)
Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)
Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Roberto Martinez (Belgium)
Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
Gareth Southgate (England)
Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona)
Zinedine Zidane (formerly Real Madrid)

Mbappe hid back injury from France at World Cup

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe improved his stock significantly at the 2018 World Cup, and the teenage sensation did so for France’s final two matches with a back injury, according to the player.

The 19-year-old recently stated that he and his teammates were forced to hide a back injury for the semifinal against Belgium and final against Croatia in order to ensure he would have the survive the tournament without further damage.

“The most important thing was making sure that our opponents did not find out,” Mbappe said. “They could have taken advantage of that and targeted this sensitive area. The players and the staff kept it hidden — even for the final.”

Throughout the competition, Mbappe tallied four goals for Les Bleus and played an integral role as the leader of the French attack due to his exceptional pace and skill on the ball.

Even prior to kick off in Russia though, the young PSG star had his sights sets on a World Cup win and says he believed all along that his squad could bring home the glory.

“Being honest, it was in my mind for some time,” he said. “For me, from the beginning, I was convinced that we had everything that we needed to go all the way.

“I said it before the World Cup started and some saw it as arrogance — it was simply my conviction. I came for the trophy and I left with it — I was programmed to win.”

Wing wizards: Sane, Mahrez eager for Man City glory

NYCFC
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
NEW YORK — Historic cannot even begin to describe Manchester City’s 2017/18 season, which resulted in dominating the Premier League, winning the title and shattering records in the process.

With an attacking group comparable to that of something out of a FIFA video game and a sturdy back line, second-year manager Pep Guardiola and his side cruised to the club’s third PL crown in the last seven seasons.

Under Guardiola, the Citizens smashed the PL single-season goalscoring record (106), broke the 100-point barrier — a feat that had never been accomplished in England’s top flight — and finished the season 19 points better than rivals Manchester United.

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane formed one of the strongest attacks the PL has ever seen, but instead of remaining content with his squad Guardiola went out and acquired one of the league’s top attackers this summer in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

Annie Koeblitz/NBC Sports

Pro Soccer Talk caught up with two of City’s anticipated influencers ahead of the upcoming season while on tour in the United States for the 2018 International Champions Cup — newcomer Mahrez and Sane — as the duo prepare to carry the Manchester side to new heights in 2018/19.

The Citizens will take on fellow PL giants Liverpool in their second ICC match on Wednesday at MetLife Stadium, before closing out their U.S. tour against Bayern Munich on July 28 in Miami.

For Sane, his second season in the PL was met with increased expectations and even better results for the English champions.

He was duly named the PFA Young Player of the Year as he dazzled with his pace, goals and assists.

However, the positive on-field results for the 22-year-old still left him on the outside looking in this summer when Sane was left off the Germany national team squad that traveled to Russia for the World Cup.

The former Schalke 04 winger told PST that he is using the snub as motivation for the upcoming season and as a goal for him to reach in four years time when the World Cup heads to Qatar.

“It motivated me a lot because it’s a dream for me to play there at the World Cup,” Sane told Pro Soccer Talk. “That’s why I keep working harder and looking forward. We will see what happens over the next four years.”

Man City will aim to continue its dominance from last season during the upcoming PL campaign and in Europe, but Sane will have a new running mate up front.

An embarrassment of riches, including Aguero, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and two Silvas — David and Bernardo — weren’t enough for Guardiola and Co., with Mahrez introduced to the club over the summer.

NYCFC

The former Leicester winger became an instant star upon arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2014, and now provides the Citizens with yet another danger man that opposition must be wary of going forward.

Despite his quiet demeanor and relaxed attitude, Sane believes Mahrez is the ideal fit in the Man City system with his languid style and unpredictability complementing City’s other attackers.

“He brings a lot,” Sane said when asked about the addition of Mahrez. “He’s a great player and extremely skillful. He has an unbelievable left foot, which makes our job up front even easier because we can kind of relax a bit more and strike against the other defense.”

Mahrez, who had been linked with a move to City dating back to early last season, finally completed a transfer to the Etihad Stadium on July 10.

The Algeria international believes that by joining the Citizens he can add to one of the top attacks in the world, but the team still needs to back up their star power with strong performances.

“I am very happy,” Mahrez told PST. “It’s a very big club. I’m happy to be part of the project. It was difficult to play against them because they were a very good team, but now I’m excited to be with them playing together.

“We have to show it on the pitch,” Mahrez continued. “We need to consistently score goals and bring home more trophies.”

Wing wizards Sane and Mahrez will be key as Man City aim to deliver back-to-back glory.