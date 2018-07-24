More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Only one USWNT nominee on FIFA best women’s player list

Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Six players from European and French champion Lyon are among 10 candidates to win FIFA’s best women’s player award.

The Lyon group includes captain Wendie Renard of France, plus Dzsenifer Marozsan and Saki Kumagai, the captains of Germany and Japan.

Three candidates who play in the National Women’s Soccer League are United States international Megan Rapinoe, five-time FIFA winner Marta of Brazil, and Australia forward Sam Kerr.

FIFA’s expert panel did not select the past two award winners – Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands – on the shortlist.

Candidates: Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England); Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark); Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway); Amandine Henry (Lyon, France); Sam Kerr (Sky Blue, Australia); Saki Kumagai (Lyon, Japan); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, Germany); Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil); Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign, United States); Wendie Renard (Lyon, France).

Champions League wrap: Astana, Dinamo Zagreb win

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
We’re still three rounds from the Premier League participants joining the UEFA Champions League fray, but the relative minnows are still in dogged pursuit of the big pay days that come from qualifying for the group stage.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s second qualifying round first legs.

Astana 2-1 Midtjylland

László Kleinheisler scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as the Kazakh side overcame a second half equalizer to beat the Danish visitors. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid was the goalkeeper on the bench.

CFR Cluj 0-1 Malmo

Carlos Strandberg scored the lone goal of the match, and the visitors had new American midfielder Romain Gall on the bench as an unused sub.

Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Two goals from Macedonian international Arijan Ademi drove the Croatians past the visiting Israeli side, who failed to find a single away goal.

Elsewhere
PAOK 2-1 Basel
Shkendija 1-0 Sheriff
Legia Warsaw 0-2 Spartak Trnava
Red Star Belgrade 3-0 Suduva

Transfer rumor roundup: Schurrle to Fulham, Mignolet for $15m

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Fulham is bringing a familiar name back to London, according to reports.

Andre Schurrle turns 28 this season, and has traveled a bit since leaving Chelsea in 2015.

Most recently, Schurrle scored eight times in 51 matches for Borussia Dortmund, and netted 12 times in a season and a half at Wolfsburg.

Sky Sports says Schurrle has left Dortmund’s American tour to undergo a medical at Fulham.

West Ham may be selling Pedro Obiang with an eye toward a Premier League replacement.

Obiang, 26, has made 67 league appearances in three seasons with the Hammers, but is wanted by Serie A side Sampdoria.

If he skips town, West Ham would like to replace him with Mario Lemina.

The Southampton midfielder has disappointed since heading to St. Mary’s from Juventus. Lemina scored a goal and added an assist in 25 matches with Saints last season.

— Fulham took Besiktas’ goalkeeper, and now the Black Eagles are looking to the Premier League for a replacement.

The Cottagers signed Fabri, and Besiktas is ready to spend $15 to give Simon Mignolet a path away from Anfield.

Richarlison’s Everton move official; Player, Silva react

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
It was said often last summer, but this time there are less moving pieces.

Everton is a bonafide dark horse for the Premier League’s Top Six race after purchasing 21-year-old Richarlison from Watford, reuniting the Brazilian with a manager he says is “like a father to him.”

As detailed Monday, the big buy is a significant risk for the Toffees. They are hoping that Richarlison’s form under Marco Silva — five goals and three assists in his first 13 PL matches — is the truth and his cold second half of the season is a combination of fiction, immaturity, and exhaustion.

“I’ve known the manager for a while obviously, so I know how he works,” Richarlison said. “I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford. It was really good working with him and one day I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team. But that is for the future and my present is here with Everton. I want my dreams to become a reality here at one of the biggest clubs in England.”

Here’s what Silva said, also from EvertonFC.com:

“The player himself is fast, strong, very good technically and he can play in three positions across the front line. He can also score goals. Evertonians will see a player who will be 100 per cent committed to helping our team always.”

The club looks dangerous up top, with Richarlison a potentially deadly addition to the top four.

There are still holes and questions, Schneiderlin’s performance under Silva a big one. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will fight to impress atop the formation, and Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, and Nikola Vlasic hoping to find starring roles.

Silva played some 4-2-3-1, as well as some 4-3-3, 4-1-4-1 (I like this one), and 5-4-1 .

4-2-3-1

Pickford

 Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye — Schneiderlin

Walcott — Sigurdsson — Richarlison

Tosun

4-1-4-1

Pickford

Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye

Walcott –Sigurdsson — Vlasic –Richarlison

Tosun

Canada phenom Davies will sign with Bayern in November

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Vancouver Whitecaps prodigy Alphonso Davies is ready for the next stage of his career, and the platform could hardly get any higher.

Bayern Munich is the destination, according to multiple reports, and the Canadian 17-year-old will stay with the Caps through the rest of the season.

Davies is not eligible to sign for Bayern until his 18th birthday, which is Nov. 2. Reports say the $15 million fee could end up rising to $20m with incentives.

He was 16 when he became the youngest player to represent Canada at the senior level, and has scored thrice in six caps for Les Rouges.

Primarily a left winger, Davies has three goals and six assists over 20 matches in MLS play this season. He had one assist in 20 appearances last season, his first with the senior team.