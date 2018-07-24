More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Pellegrini: Roma ‘more aware of our capabilities’ after Champions League run

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Lorenzo Pellegrini may be playing next to a Roma legend like Daniele De Rossi, but the 22-year-old has been around Rome long enough to feel like it’s not a big deal.

In fact, back in Rome for a second-straight season following two campaigns at Sampdoria, he’s ready for a bigger role. Pellegrini was a big part of Roma nearly overturning Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semifinal lead, and the taste is still in his mouth.

“Last year was my first year and it took some time to settle in a big team,” Pellegrini said, speaking to ProSoccerTalk ahead of the club’s International Champions Cup matches in the U.S.
“That’s normal, I know, but I really hope I can devote myself and do even better. The team did something incredible reaching the semifinal. It will be tough to do it, but this year we are more aware of our capabilities.”
“No one expected us we would go that far, and it just gives us more desire to keep on working and improving. We know now even better how to face certain games, like the first leg at Liverpool. We should’ve played a better game but all-in-all last season gives us the confidence to do it again.”

There’s a lot more work to do in the Roma midfield with Radja Nainggolan off to Inter Milan.

And after playing a season next to De Rossi, Pellegrini is prepared to shoulder more of the burden. After all, he spent some time with the club’s academy, looking up at players of De Rossi’s ilk.

“Daniele is a role model not only for me, but for any young football players,” Pellegrini said. “He is a top player and still playing at this level at his age. He’s a special player and professional. It’s easy to play alongside him. The stats are there. His career is there and he’s a good player to move forward.”

Roma at the ICC

Wednesday: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (San Diego)

July 31: vs. Barcelona (Arlington)

Aug. 7: vs. Real Madrid (East Rutherford)

Report: Man City aims to add big Portuguese striker

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Reporter Duncan Castles says Manchester City is making progress toward another big, young striker prospect.

Rafael Leao is a 6-foot-2 center forward who just turned 19 and has represented Portugal at every level between U-15 and U-21.

Leao broke into the Sporting Lisbon senior team and scored against Porto — Iker Casillas in goal, no less — before suffering a long-term injury just after halftime.

Prior to that, Leao scored five goals with three assists in six UEFA Youth League games, four of those markers coming against Juventus and Barcelona.

Champions League wrap: Astana, Dinamo Zagreb win

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
We’re still three rounds from the Premier League participants joining the UEFA Champions League fray, but the relative minnows are still in dogged pursuit of the big pay days that come from qualifying for the group stage.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s second qualifying round first legs.

Astana 2-1 Midtjylland

László Kleinheisler scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as the Kazakh side overcame a second half equalizer to beat the Danish visitors. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid was the goalkeeper on the bench.

CFR Cluj 0-1 Malmo

Carlos Strandberg scored the lone goal of the match, and the visitors had new American midfielder Romain Gall on the bench as an unused sub.

Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Two goals from Macedonian international Arijan Ademi drove the Croatians past the visiting Israeli side, who failed to find a single away goal.

Elsewhere
PAOK 2-1 Basel
Shkendija 1-0 Sheriff
Legia Warsaw 0-2 Spartak Trnava
Red Star Belgrade 3-0 Suduva

Transfer rumor roundup: Schurrle to Fulham, Mignolet for $15m

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Fulham is bringing a familiar name back to London, according to reports.

Andre Schurrle turns 28 this season, and has traveled a bit since leaving Chelsea in 2015.

Most recently, Schurrle scored eight times in 51 matches for Borussia Dortmund, and netted 12 times in a season and a half at Wolfsburg.

Sky Sports says Schurrle has left Dortmund’s American tour to undergo a medical at Fulham.

West Ham may be selling Pedro Obiang with an eye toward a Premier League replacement.

Obiang, 26, has made 67 league appearances in three seasons with the Hammers, but is wanted by Serie A side Sampdoria.

If he skips town, West Ham would like to replace him with Mario Lemina.

The Southampton midfielder has disappointed since heading to St. Mary’s from Juventus. Lemina scored a goal and added an assist in 25 matches with Saints last season.

— Fulham took Besiktas’ goalkeeper, and now the Black Eagles are looking to the Premier League for a replacement.

The Cottagers signed Fabri, and Besiktas is ready to spend $15 to give Simon Mignolet a path away from Anfield.

Only one USWNT nominee on FIFA best women’s player list

Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Six players from European and French champion Lyon are among 10 candidates to win FIFA’s best women’s player award.

The Lyon group includes captain Wendie Renard of France, plus Dzsenifer Marozsan and Saki Kumagai, the captains of Germany and Japan.

Three candidates who play in the National Women’s Soccer League are United States international Megan Rapinoe, five-time FIFA winner Marta of Brazil, and Australia forward Sam Kerr.

FIFA’s expert panel did not select the past two award winners – Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands – on the shortlist.

Candidates: Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England); Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark); Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway); Amandine Henry (Lyon, France); Sam Kerr (Sky Blue, Australia); Saki Kumagai (Lyon, Japan); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, Germany); Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil); Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign, United States); Wendie Renard (Lyon, France).