Richarlison’s Everton move official; Player, Silva react

It was said often last summer, but this time there are less moving pieces.

Everton is a bonafide dark horse for the Premier League’s Top Six race after purchasing 21-year-old Richarlison from Watford, reuniting the Brazilian with a manager he says is “like a father to him.”

As detailed Monday, the big buy is a significant risk for the Toffees. They are hoping that Richarlison’s form under Marco Silva — five goals and three assists in his first 13 PL matches — is the truth and his cold second half of the season is a combination of fiction, immaturity, and exhaustion.

“I’ve known the manager for a while obviously, so I know how he works,” Richarlison said. “I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford. It was really good working with him and one day I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team. But that is for the future and my present is here with Everton. I want my dreams to become a reality here at one of the biggest clubs in England.”

Here’s what Silva said, also from EvertonFC.com:

“The player himself is fast, strong, very good technically and he can play in three positions across the front line. He can also score goals. Evertonians will see a player who will be 100 per cent committed to helping our team always.”

The club looks dangerous up top, with Richarlison a potentially deadly addition to the top four.

There are still holes and questions, Schneiderlin’s performance under Silva a big one. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will fight to impress atop the formation, and Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, and Nikola Vlasic hoping to find starring roles.

Silva played some 4-2-3-1, as well as some 4-3-3, 4-1-4-1 (I like this one), and 5-4-1 .

4-2-3-1

Pickford

Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye — Schneiderlin

Walcott — Sigurdsson — Richarlison

Tosun

4-1-4-1

Pickford

Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye

Walcott –Sigurdsson — Vlasic –Richarlison

Tosun

