More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
@Everton

Richarlison’s Everton move official; Player, Silva react

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was said often last summer, but this time there are less moving pieces.

Everton is a bonafide dark horse for the Premier League’s Top Six race after purchasing 21-year-old Richarlison from Watford, reuniting the Brazilian with a manager he says is “like a father to him.”

[ MORE: PST chats with Roma’s De Rossi ]

As detailed Monday, the big buy is a significant risk for the Toffees. They are hoping that Richarlison’s form under Marco Silva — five goals and three assists in his first 13 PL matches — is the truth and his cold second half of the season is a combination of fiction, immaturity, and exhaustion.

“I’ve known the manager for a while obviously, so I know how he works,” Richarlison said. “I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford. It was really good working with him and one day I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team. But that is for the future and my present is here with Everton. I want my dreams to become a reality here at one of the biggest clubs in England.”

Here’s what Silva said, also from EvertonFC.com:

“The player himself is fast, strong, very good technically and he can play in three positions across the front line. He can also score goals. Evertonians will see a player who will be 100 per cent committed to helping our team always.”

The club looks dangerous up top, with Richarlison a potentially deadly addition to the top four.

There are still holes and questions, Schneiderlin’s performance under Silva a big one. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will fight to impress atop the formation, and Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, and Nikola Vlasic hoping to find starring roles.

Silva played some 4-2-3-1, as well as some 4-3-3, 4-1-4-1 (I like this one), and 5-4-1 .

4-2-3-1

Pickford

 Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye — Schneiderlin

Walcott — Sigurdsson — Richarlison

Tosun

4-1-4-1

Pickford

Coleman — Keane — Jagielka — Baines

Gueye

Walcott –Sigurdsson — Vlasic –Richarlison

Tosun

Canada phenom Davies will sign with Bayern in November

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vancouver Whitecaps prodigy Alphonso Davies is ready for the next stage of his career, and the platform could hardly get any higher.

Bayern Munich is the destination, according to multiple reports, and the Canadian 17-year-old will stay with the Caps through the rest of the season.

[ MORE: PST speaks with Sane, Mahrez ]

Davies is not eligible to sign for Bayern until his 18th birthday, which is Nov. 2. Reports say the $15 million fee could end up rising to $20m with incentives.

He was 16 when he became the youngest player to represent Canada at the senior level, and has scored thrice in six caps for Les Rouges.

Primarily a left winger, Davies has three goals and six assists over 20 matches in MLS play this season. He had one assist in 20 appearances last season, his first with the senior team.

Thierry Henry reportedly close to becoming Aston Villa manager

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa was on the brink of re-joining the Premier League in May, but their efforts fell short in their playoff final against Fulham.

[ MORE: Mahrez, Sane eager for Man City glory ]

With a recent surge of financial backing, the club could be turning in a different direction at manager, with a former Premier League legend in mind.

Several outlets have reported that the Villans are close to replacing manager Steve Bruce with Belgium assistant and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

The 40-year-old could be named the club’s next manager as early as this week, despite Bruce still being in charge at Villa Park.

New Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are believed to have already met with Henry, who has reportedly agreed to a verbal contract with the Championship side.

Henry has been on the Belgium staff as an assistant since head manager Roberto Martinez took over the Red Devils in 2016.

Numerous betting sites have suspended wagers on Henry taking over at Villa, after odds tumbled to 1/6 in favor of the ex-striker becoming the club’s new manager.

Mbappe, Ronaldo among FIFA Men’s Player of Year candidates

Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the thick of a third consecutive FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award after being named to the shortlist on Tuesday, however, nine other players will be gunning for the Juventus attacker.

[ MORE: Guardiola, Zidane in running for FIFA Coach of the Year ]

After winning the award in 2016 and 2017, the Portugal international aims to take home the honors again in 2018.

Meanwhile, PSG star Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Lionel Messi and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah will go for their first The Best award.

Messi has finished runner up in the two previous votings.

Other candidates include forwards Antoine Griezmann and Harry Kane, as well as Belgium playmakers Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Below are the nominees for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Guardiola, Zidane among FIFA Best Coach nominees

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 24, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A number of the world’s top managers are vying for FIFA Best Coach honors, while a few under-the-radar selections have worked their way into the mix after strong performances at the World Cup.

[ MORE: Premier League transfer needs for every club ]

The 10-man shortlist was released on Tuesday, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane likely favorites to take home the honors.

Five national team bosses made the list, including Didier Deschamps of the world champions France, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic, Belgium’s Roberto Martinez and England’s Gareth Southgate

FIFA first introduced its “The Best” awards in 2016, which includes nine awards in total on the men’s and women’s side of soccer.

Zidane took home Coach of the Year honors last year, while former Leicester manager Claudi Ranieri had earned the first-ever award two years ago.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)
Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)
Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Roberto Martinez (Belgium)
Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
Gareth Southgate (England)
Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona)
Zinedine Zidane (formerly Real Madrid)