Transfer rumor roundup: Schurrle to Fulham, Mignolet for $15m

Fulham is bringing a familiar name back to London, according to reports.
Andre Schurrle turns 28 this season, and has traveled a bit since leaving Chelsea in 2015.
[ MORE: PST speaks with Sane, Mahrez ]
Most recently, Schurrle scored eight times in 51 matches for Borussia Dortmund, and netted 12 times in a season and a half at Wolfsburg.
Sky Sports says Schurrle has left Dortmund’s American tour to undergo a medical at Fulham.
— West Ham may be selling Pedro Obiang with an eye toward a Premier League replacement.
Obiang, 26, has made 67 league appearances in three seasons with the Hammers, but is wanted by Serie A side Sampdoria.
If he skips town, West Ham would like to replace him with Mario Lemina.
The Southampton midfielder has disappointed since heading to St. Mary’s from Juventus. Lemina scored a goal and added an assist in 25 matches with Saints last season.
— Fulham took Besiktas’ goalkeeper, and now the Black Eagles are looking to the Premier League for a replacement.
The Cottagers signed Fabri, and Besiktas is ready to spend $15 to give Simon Mignolet a path away from Anfield.