Transfer rumor roundup: Schurrle to Fulham, Mignolet for $15m

Fulham is bringing a familiar name back to London, according to reports.

Andre Schurrle turns 28 this season, and has traveled a bit since leaving Chelsea in 2015.

Most recently, Schurrle scored eight times in 51 matches for Borussia Dortmund, and netted 12 times in a season and a half at Wolfsburg.

Sky Sports says Schurrle has left Dortmund’s American tour to undergo a medical at Fulham.

— West Ham may be selling Pedro Obiang with an eye toward a Premier League replacement.

Obiang, 26, has made 67 league appearances in three seasons with the Hammers, but is wanted by Serie A side Sampdoria.

If he skips town, West Ham would like to replace him with Mario Lemina.

The Southampton midfielder has disappointed since heading to St. Mary’s from Juventus. Lemina scored a goal and added an assist in 25 matches with Saints last season.

— Fulham took Besiktas’ goalkeeper, and now the Black Eagles are looking to the Premier League for a replacement.

The Cottagers signed Fabri, and Besiktas is ready to spend $15 to give Simon Mignolet a path away from Anfield.

