VIDEO: Zaha scores outrageous first-time training volley

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 8:52 PM EDT
Wilfried Zaha is picking up where he left off, at least that’s our read on it.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a fantastic goal at training on Tuesday, even if his manager was questioning whether it was intended as a cross.

Zaha, 25, scored nine goals with five assists for Palace last season, and the Eagles were nothing without him.

Literally nothing, like zero points in the nine matches he missed with injury. It’s also worth noting that had Palace collected even a third of the available points from those matches, it could have Burnley’s spot in the Europa League.

Keep an eye out for Roy Hodgson‘s men.

“Exhausted” Bellarabi collapses in friendly, hospitalized

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi has been hospitalized after collapsing during the club’s Tuesday friendly versus Wuppertal.

Bellarabi, 28, carries 11 caps for Germany and has been with Bayer since 2011 aside from a loan stint with Eintracht Braunschweig.

The club said he collapsed due to “exhaustion” and updated his status on Twitter, saying he’d remain in the hospital overnight.

Report: Man City aims to add big Portuguese striker

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Reporter Duncan Castles says Manchester City is making progress toward another big, young striker prospect.

Rafael Leao is a 6-foot-2 center forward who just turned 19 and has represented Portugal at every level between U-15 and U-21.

Leao broke into the Sporting Lisbon senior team and scored against Porto — Iker Casillas in goal, no less — before suffering a long-term injury just after halftime.

Prior to that, Leao scored five goals with three assists in six UEFA Youth League games, four of those markers coming against Juventus and Barcelona.

Pellegrini: Roma ‘more aware of our capabilities’ after Champions League run

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Lorenzo Pellegrini may be playing next to a Roma legend like Daniele De Rossi, but the 22-year-old has been around Rome long enough to feel like it’s not a big deal.

In fact, back in Rome for a second-straight season following two campaigns at Sampdoria, he’s ready for a bigger role. Pellegrini was a big part of Roma nearly overturning Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semifinal lead, and the taste is still in his mouth.

“Last year was my first year and it took some time to settle in a big team,” Pellegrini said, speaking to ProSoccerTalk ahead of the club’s International Champions Cup matches in the U.S.
“That’s normal, I know, but I really hope I can devote myself and do even better. The team did something incredible reaching the semifinal. It will be tough to do it, but this year we are more aware of our capabilities.”
“No one expected us we would go that far, and it just gives us more desire to keep on working and improving. We know now even better how to face certain games, like the first leg at Liverpool. We should’ve played a better game but all-in-all last season gives us the confidence to do it again.”

There’s a lot more work to do in the Roma midfield with Radja Nainggolan off to Inter Milan.

And after playing a season next to De Rossi, Pellegrini is prepared to shoulder more of the burden. After all, he spent some time with the club’s academy, looking up at players of De Rossi’s ilk.

“Daniele is a role model not only for me, but for any young football players,” Pellegrini said. “He is a top player and still playing at this level at his age. He’s a special player and professional. It’s easy to play alongside him. The stats are there. His career is there and he’s a good player to move forward.”

Roma at the ICC

Wednesday: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (San Diego)

July 31: vs. Barcelona (Arlington)

Aug. 7: vs. Real Madrid (East Rutherford)

Champions League wrap: Astana, Dinamo Zagreb win

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
We’re still three rounds from the Premier League participants joining the UEFA Champions League fray, but the relative minnows are still in dogged pursuit of the big pay days that come from qualifying for the group stage.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s second qualifying round first legs.

Astana 2-1 Midtjylland

László Kleinheisler scored twice, the second in stoppage time, as the Kazakh side overcame a second half equalizer to beat the Danish visitors. USMNT goalkeeper Bill Hamid was the goalkeeper on the bench.

CFR Cluj 0-1 Malmo

Carlos Strandberg scored the lone goal of the match, and the visitors had new American midfielder Romain Gall on the bench as an unused sub.

Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Two goals from Macedonian international Arijan Ademi drove the Croatians past the visiting Israeli side, who failed to find a single away goal.

Elsewhere
PAOK 2-1 Basel
Shkendija 1-0 Sheriff
Legia Warsaw 0-2 Spartak Trnava
Red Star Belgrade 3-0 Suduva