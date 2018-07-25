More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Arsenal boss Emery wants club to “feel like home” for Ozil

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
Mesut Ozil was born and raised in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. But since leaving his hometown club Schalke 04 in 2008, Ozil has lived in Bremen, Germany and Madrid, Spain, before making the deadline-day move to Arsenal in 2013.

Living in London the last five years, it’s the longest span he’s been with one club since being a professional, and it’s fair to say that Ozil now calls Arsenal home. That’s exactly what Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to see.

“All of us want to help Mesut feel like it is his home here with us, like a family and it is a family for every player,” Emery said in a press conference in Singapore, where Arsenal are spending part of the club’s preseason. “He feels here with us that he can work every day, and it is good for us that he decided to come here and work with us before our two matches.”

These comments come on the back of last weekend’s announcement from Ozil that he won’t wear the Germany shirt again, seemingly as long as DFB president Reinhard Grindel remains in charge. Grindel, a right wing politician in the past, as well as other German executives and former high-profile players criticized Ozil’s heritage and blamed it as a big reason for Germany’s failure at the 2018 World Cup.

Of course, with Ozil’s detailed allagations, it’s clear he doesn’t feel at home in Germany, which is to Arsenal’s gain. Having a player of Ozil’s quality fully focused on the club season can only help the Gunners, which are looking to make a big impact in a new era under a new manager for the first time since 1998.

Ozil returned to Arsenal’s squad for preseason training on Monday, and perhaps with a club that supports him and the fact that he doesn’t need to sacrifice for his national team for the time being, Arsenal fans will finally see the best he has to offer.

Reports: World Cup coaches Tite, Gareca to stay with Brazil, Peru

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Both the Brazilian and Peruvian FAs appear to have made important decisions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to reports out of both Brazil and Peru, World Cup coaches Tite and Ricardo Gareca are going receive new contracts after guiding their respective national teams through CONMEBOL’s qualifying gauntlet to the 2018 World Cup. For Tite, he’s reached a verbal agreement with the CBF to return and now just the final details remain, while Gareca is traveling back to Peru and is willing to listen to Peru’s new contract offer.

Should both coaches sign the new contracts, it’s a great sign for the future of their squads. The Argentine Gareca has been a revelation in Peru, getting his team to play more organized defensively, especially on the road in qualifying, and helping end a 36-year World Cup drought for the soccer-mad nation. Tite meanwhile took over a team that through the first six rounds of qualification was on the outside looking in at a World Cup spot and proceeded to win nine straight qualification games with basically the same squad that Dunga had. Brazil became the first nation to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Of course, the story was different at the World Cup. In a crucial group stage opener, Peru missed a penalty kick and couldn’t shake Denmark, losing, 1-0 before falling to eventual champion France in the second match, earning the Peruvians an earlier-than-expected exit. A 2-0 win over Australia was some consolation before heading home.

After great results in qualifying, Brazil looked a different team at the World Cup, whether due to Neymar’s injury heading into the tournament or other reasons. The Selecao struggled in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and needed second half stoppage time goals to beat Costa Rica. A comfortable win over Serbia put Brazil at the top of the group, but until Neymar’s second half goal against Mexico, El Tri looked threatening.

The signs were there as Brazil was ran off the park by Belgium in a brilliant first half for the Red Devils, one that Brazil could never fully come back from.

Both FAs are hoping that in four years time, both teams will be even better prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.

Video: Watch this incredible Copa MX bicycle kick

By Daniel KarellJul 25, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
It’s not every day that a second-division side gets to face a Liga MX club in a competitive match. Diego Esqueda made the most of his opportunity, in spectacular fashion.

Esqueda latched on to a cross in the box that was slightly behind him, flicked the ball up in the air, and the unleashed a perfectly-aimed chilena over his left shoulder to give his side, Tampico Madero, a 1-0 lead at the time over Pumas UNAM in Copa MX action Tuesday evening.

You’ve gotta love both the goal and Esqueda’s nonplussed celebration, as if he’s done that a million times before.

For Esqueda, a 29-year-old midfielder who’s spent nearly his entire career in Ascenso MX, it’s a moment he won’t ever forget. Alas, his side couldn’t hold onto the league. In the first match of the Apertura Copa MX, Tampico tied Pumas, 1-1.

Ethiopia-Eritrea thaw continues with plans for soccer game

AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene
Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet in a football friendly next month, another move marking the swift end to their 20-year state of war.

Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported the game will take place in late August in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

The match will be the first between the East African nations in more than two decades. It comes amid a surprising and sudden diplomatic thaw between two countries that fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands.

The first step to ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts came last month when Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister fully accepted a peace deal that ended the border conflict.

Since then, the leaders of the countries have visited the other and agreed to reopen embassies. Commercial flights between the two have restarted.

‘Exhausted’ Bellarabi collapses in friendly, hospitalized

Photo by Juergen Schwarz/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Bayer Leverkusen winger Karim Bellarabi has been hospitalized after collapsing during the club’s Tuesday friendly versus Wuppertal.

Bellarabi, 28, carries 11 caps for Germany and has been with Bayer since 2011 aside from a loan stint with Eintracht Braunschweig.

The club said he collapsed due to “exhaustion” and updated his status on Twitter, saying he’d remain in the hospital overnight.