Champions League wrap: Ziyech scores for Ajax; Celtic wins (video)

There was some talk that hot transfer market target Hakim Ziyech might sit out the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round versus SK Sturm Graz.

He played, and he scored. Now we wait to see whether cup-tying himself to the Dutch giants affects his season status.

Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg

Odsonne Edouard scored in each half as Celtic controlled the first leg in Glasgow, though it will be disappointed to give away a 16th minute away goal to Birger Meling. Former Man City youth Olivier Ntcham scored Celtic’s other goal.

Ajax 2-0 SK Sturm Graz

Hakim Ziyech and Lasse Schone scored for the Amsterdam set, Schone’s goal a rebound from his own missed penalty.

Ziyech had an out-of-this-world season for Ajax last season, and looks set to keep the standard.

1 – Hakim Ziyech (100 touches) had the most successful dribbles in Ajax v Sturm Graz (7), while no player in the game had more shots on target (2) or created more chances (3) than the playmaker. Showpiece. pic.twitter.com/awhVHQSPK4 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 25, 2018

Here’s the goal:

Elsewhere

BATE Borisov 0-0 HJK Helsinki

Kukesi 0-0 Qarabag

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 MOL Vidi

