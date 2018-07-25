Champions League wrap: Ziyech scores for Ajax; Celtic wins (video)

There was some talk that hot transfer market target Hakim Ziyech might sit out the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round versus SK Sturm Graz.
[ MORE: Brighton breaks transfer record ]
He played, and he scored. Now we wait to see whether cup-tying himself to the Dutch giants affects his season status.
Celtic 3-1 Rosenborg
Odsonne Edouard scored in each half as Celtic controlled the first leg in Glasgow, though it will be disappointed to give away a 16th minute away goal to Birger Meling. Former Man City youth Olivier Ntcham scored Celtic’s other goal.
Ajax 2-0 SK Sturm Graz
Hakim Ziyech and Lasse Schone scored for the Amsterdam set, Schone’s goal a rebound from his own missed penalty.
Ziyech had an out-of-this-world season for Ajax last season, and looks set to keep the standard.
Here’s the goal:
Elsewhere
BATE Borisov 0-0 HJK Helsinki
Kukesi 0-0 Qarabag
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 MOL Vidi
It’s the latest in a line of big moments for Major League Soccer, with the Vancouver Whitecaps announcing the sale of the gem of their developmental program: 17-year-old left winger Alphonso Davies.
[ MORE: Brighton breaks transfer record ]
A reported fee that could reach as high as $22 million will send Davies to Bayern Munich, where the Canadian teen will look to build on an MLS season which has already seen him score three goals with six assists in 20 games.
Again, he’s 17. From FCBayern.com:
“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” declared Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic. “At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him. I’m delighted he’s chosen FC Bayern. I want to thank everyone who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. It was outstanding teamwork.”
Davies will stay with Vancouver through the MLS season, as he cannot sign with Bayern until his 18th birthday (Nov. 2).
Canada will hope that Davies can be their Christian Pulisic or better. The American teen broke into the Borussia Dortmund senior team when he was Davies’ age, scoring in his third and fourth Bundesliga starts.
Of MLS’ major sales to overseas clubs, the top success stories are Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, and Geoff Cameron. None of those successes made their moves at too tender of an age.
Davies has been with Vancouver since he was 15, playing with Edmonton clubs before that. He’s a bonafide league success story scooped up by one of the storied clubs of world football, and carries the potential of both a country and a league over to the Allianz Arena. No pressure.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he chose AZ Alkmaar over Brighton and Hove Albion the last time he was on the transfer market, but things changed a lot before the Gulls broke its transfer record to bring him to south England.
[ READ: Emery supporting Ozil]
Jahanbakhsh, 24, left NEC Breda in 2015 after scoring 12 goals in the Dutch second tier. The Iranian star has steadily improved and posted 21 goals and 12 assists last season, leading the Eredivisie in goals and boasting an astounding 14 Man of the Match awards.
And Brighton is no longer in the Championship, now a second-year Premier League club with plenty of momentum. From brightonandhovealbion.com:
“Three years ago I didn’t know much about the club, but now I know a lot more. All of these reasons made me move to this amazing club. I was following the club’s games and results last season. The end of last season was a good time for me to move outside of the country. I decided to move and I was thinking a lot, asking people that I trust, and most of them were really positive about joining Brighton.”
Sure there’s a risk to any player joining a superior league, but Jahanbakhsh may carry less than most and Brighton has shown a keen eye for identifying players from other leagues whether big ones like Pascal Gross or smaller like Jose Izquierdo.
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison sentence for former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell on charges of money laundering involving the sale of television rights for Brazil matches.
[ MORE: La Liga schedule ]
The prosecutors also want Rosell to pay a fine of 59 million euros ($69 million) on the charges of money laundering and forming part of a criminal organization.
Rosell’s wife and four other individuals also have been charged in the case in which Rosell is accused of misappropriating money coming from the sale of TV rights for matches featuring Brazil, as well as from a sponsorship contract between Nike and Brazil.
Prosecutors on Wednesday also accused Rosell of hiding money that was allegedly achieved illicitly by former Brazilian soccer federation president Ricardo Teixeira.
Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from 2010-14, has been in custody since his arrest last year.
Rosell and those accused have denied any wrongdoing.
Benjamin Pavard’s summer of dreams continues to get better.
The 22-year-old defender learned Wednesday that his stunning half-volley strike for France against Argentina had been named the best goal of the 2018 World Cup. The goal was selected by fans voting online on FIFA’s website.
[READ: Emery wants Ozil to feel at home at Arsenal]
We’d describe the goal for you again, but we think the video below speaks for himself.
“The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down,” Pavard told FIFA’s website. “I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.”
It was Pavard’s first goal for Les Bleus. Combined with his World Cup medal, it’s a goal he’ll never forget.