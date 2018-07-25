Martial leaves Man Utd tour for birth of child, but was he allowed?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Martial has left Manchester United’s preseason in the United States to be with his girlfriend ahead of the birth of their child.

Whether he has the permission of United boss Jose Mourinho could be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back.

The Manchester Evening News has been unable to confirm whether that’s the case, and the player may have signed his walking papers if Martial has left without Mourinho’s say-so.

And short squad or not, the story is just as bad for Martial’s future with the club if Mourinho isn’t giving permission for a player to leave preseason to witness the birth of a baby.

Mourinho reportedly wants Martial sold, while chairman Ed Woodward wants to hold onto the asset. If Martial is avoiding Mourinho’s rule, understandable or not, it really may force Woodward’s hand.

Martial, 22, scored 11 goals with nine assists in 45 matches for Mourinho last season, and had eight and eight in 42 the previous season.

His debut campaign was hot, though, with 18 and nine in 45.

