MLS LIVE – Rooney, DC meet RBNY; Canadian Championship semis

Nine Major League Soccer teams are in action Wednesday, with three mid-week league matches and a pair of Canadian Championship second legs on the docket.

We’ll begin with the latter, where Toronto FC and Montreal Impact bring 1-0 leads into tonight’s kickoffs. The final goes over two legs, Aug. 8 and 15, with the Canadian Championship winner moving on to the CONCACAF Champions League.

The MLS pairings are highlighted by an old school match-up between DC United and the New York Red Bulls.

MLS

DC United vs. New York Red Bulls — 8 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Philadelphia — 9 p.m. ET

San Jose vs. Seattle — 10:30 p.m. ET

Canadian Championship

Toronto vs. Ottawa Fury — 7:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver vs. Montreal — 10 p.m. ET

